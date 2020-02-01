Looking for Grateful Dead concert audio? How about some old 78 rpm recordings? Are you doing research on the Helen Hartness Flanders collection of music housed at Middlebury College? You can find these audio recordings and thousands of other audio files online, in one place at the Internet Archive.
I’m a dedicated New York Times online reader and I’ve also got an interest in things technological. A recent article in the Personal Tech section, “Get Those Records, Tapes and CDs Onto Your Smartphone,” by J. D. Biersdorfer caught my attention.
I’ve tried over the years to get my cassette tapes digitized. I bought a cassette player that connected to my computer and turned analog files into digital files in the MP3 format. It was fine as it went, but with hundreds of cassette tapes to convert in real time I found the task daunting and gave up after about 30 tapes were digitized. That said, something at the end of the article caught my attention.
As Biersdorfer wrote, “The Internet Archive can also be a treasure trove for old 78 rpm recordings from the early 20th century, as well as early hip-hop mix-tapes, live concerts and other bits of audio history.” My interest was piqued and I took much of a morning to explore this website.
As the home page of the Internet Archive explains, “Internet Archive is a non-profit library of millions of free books, movies, software, music, websites, and more.” There is enough material here to keep you engrossed for many hours, perhaps days, as you search the available files.
The top collections at the archive include community audio, community video, live music archive, and Grateful Dead among its categories. There are 205,760 items in the Live Music Archive and 14,171 in the Grateful Dead archive.
That’s a lot of listening. I found the Helen Hartness Flanders Ballad Collection in the Live Music Archive, where I did a search under “collections.” Here you will find all sorts of Flanders-related material including some archival cassette dubs of original tape recordings. Tape D25B includes songs by Charles Finnemore, and Sarah Lane. The sound is rough, but you can hear the songs well enough. Finnemore was recorded in 1942.
After time spent on the Flanders section of the archive I did a 180 to the Grateful Dead archive. I randomly chose “Grateful Dead Live at Robert F. Kennedy Stadium on 1973-06-10.” This live concert featured 31 tracks including favorites like “Box of Rain” and “Goin’ Down the Road Feelin’ Bad.”
Dead fans have been making live recordings of the band for years. At this site you will find a treasure trove of their live performances, nearly 3,000 in all, from the 1970s through the early 1990s.
The Live Music Archive opening page lists nearly 8,000 collections and 212,000 concerts. Among the groups you can listen to are Aaron Kamm and the One Drops in 17 shows, Acid Mothers Temple 134 shows, Ryan Adams 682 shows, Smashing Pumpkins 1,216 shows and Henry Kaiser 14 shows. The list is extensive and most of the music was new to me.
I did find the popular Vermont band Grace Potter and the Nocturnals Live at Taft Theatre on 2020-01-22 with 21 tracks in the collections section.
Searching through the 78 rpm collections I found RCA’s “The Lovliest Night of the Year,” “La donna e mobile” 103300 by Mario Lanza. It is a nearly pristine recording.
Under the Boston Public Library 78 rpm Collection I listened to “A Duke Ellington Panorama” from 1943, somewhat scratchy but still worth the listen. I discovered a Grieg Piano Concerto by Freddy Martin and his Orchestra from 1947. I also found the 1957 recording of “Great Balls of Fire” by Jerry Lee Lewis and His Pumping Piano.
All in all, a bit of searching through site uncovered music that was intriguing and worth further scrutiny.
If you enjoy listening to live concert recordings, obscure musical artists, historical musical recordings, and like the challenge of searching for these audio items, then the Internet Archive is a website you should visit.
To start, point your web browser at https://archive.org.
