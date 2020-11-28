“Can you see the people?” a mother asked her kindergarten age child, both bundled up in coats and hats, as they peered through a window of Spruce Peak Performing Art Center.
The pair focused on Harlan Mack’s “Forecast Revival” standing just inside with its life-size figures sculpted of orange painted wire in postures of toil, each one wielding a long handled pointed shovel — a face on the blade of each tool.
After talking about the figures indoors, they moved to Rob Hitzig’s bright banner, “012120,” with bold swirls of red, purple, yellow and green. The banner, mounted on an outdoor pillar, carries the same design as one of Hitzig’s bumper stickers, small pieces of mobile art with no words, intended to spark questions and thinking rather than advertising or advocating.
“Forecast Revival” and “012120” are among artworks outside and indoors in the gallery at Spruce Peak Performing Arts in Stowe in the exhibition “Looking Outward.” The show features work of seven Vermont artists and includes video installations, mixed media works, photography and sculpture.
“Looking Outward” is a participating event in “2020 Vision: Reflecting on a World-Changing Year,” a statewide initiative of the Vermont Curators Group.
Most artworks inside the gallery are lighted and oriented to be seen from the outdoors, but the gallery is also open for scheduled in-person visits. “Looking Outward” is the first in-person exhibition at Spruce Peak Arts since last winter’s COVID-19 shutdown.
“From the shutdown in mid-March, we tried to pivot to reimagine how to achieve our mission in spite of not meeting in person,” explained Hope Sullivan, executive director of Spruce Peak Arts.
“We have worked to provide content to inspire, educate and entertain online when we couldn’t in person. It has been an opportunity to be creative in ways we never imagined before.”
Through these months they have navigated online presentations and live streaming, presenting a music series, the culminating theater performance of an educational program, the “Backstage Pass” project with profiles of art center volunteers and exhibiting artists, the exhibition “Art of Sound,” a panel discussion on “Authoritarianism and Democratic Decline,” and partnering with the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe on a film festival.
The center’s online presence led to an expansion of their audience. Thus far, people from 51 countries have tuned in for their offerings.
In person this summer, Spruce Peak Arts presented the Drive-By Concert Series with Chad Hollister, Jeff “Primo” Poremski and Chris Peterman performing on the back of a flatbed truck touring Waterbury and Morrisville.
With Vermont COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Spruce Peak Performing Arts is offering some in-person opportunities and is also further developing its online streaming.
Spruce Peak Arts Winter Concert Series launches Saturday, Dec. 5, with singer-songwriters Patti Casey and Colin McCaffrey. Blues guitarist Dave Keller is on the program for Dec. 19. Concerts are planned into March.
With physical distancing and family group limits, 75 people may attend in person — the theater has a normal capacity of 400. Spruce Peak Arts has invested in new streaming equipment as well, giving virtual audience members a richer viewing experience.
For the exhibition “Looking Outward,” continuing to Feb. 28, viewers may make reservations to come inside the gallery. Artwork in the show considers this unusual time in the world.
“I asked artists to create new artwork or choose from their collections artwork that spoke to what we’ve all been trying to navigate — the social and political climate, and the pandemic, about coming out from isolation and how our artwork helps us connect with each other,” said Kelly Holt, Spruce Peak Arts curator.
Dominique Gustin’s captivating video installation and poem consider spending time in nature this summer, a summer different than others. Black-and-white images are projected on four long screens in the center’s front windows. Words of her poem are installed on the glass.
The archive of film, Gustin explains in her artist’s statement, is, “not to see the world, but to remember it. Mesmerizing images of nature are juxtaposed with slow-motion camera angles that twist, turn, move upside down and right side-up, conveying the surreal and unsettled quality of the 2020 summer experience.”
Robert Gold uses specialized digital techniques, hand detailing and sophisticated print processes for photographs with intense color that have both photorealism and impressionistic qualities. His images of the Brooklyn Bridge, New York and New Jersey vibrate with urbanism.
Gold’s “Parisian Bikers,” mixed media and acrylic, with its two figures and their wheels, evoke their culture and perhaps thought about our era of physical distancing.
