The Celebration Series, the highlight of Barre’s musical entertainment year, kicks off at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, with the Los Angeles-based rock and Mexicano band Los Lobos.
This concert is part of a major tour by this quintet of seasoned musicians celebrating 50 years together, having begun their musical journey in 1973. The last time we heard Los Lobos live was also at the BOH in January 2017.
Los Lobos, who are perhaps the kings of Latino rock music, will set the Opera House vibrating with their eclectic mix of Latino- (primarily Mexicano) influenced music. On their latest album “Native Son,” they appear to have mellowed some as one of the promotional videos for the album is “Jamaica Say You Will” by Jackson Browne, a decidedly low-key song with a great melody.
This was not always the case with this band. If you’ve not heard Los Lobos live then you should know that they do not often perform sedate music. While early on in their career they were primarily an acoustic band, they have the chops to be very much a loud rock band. We heard them several years ago in New Hampshire and our ears were ringing for hours.
However, they have been known to play more acoustically at smaller venues where they bring out the acoustic six-string guitarron (Mexican bass), acoustic guitars, mandolin and accordion. What instruments we’ll hear at the Barre Opera House concert is anybody’s guess.
Los Lobos brings to Barre a long career of making music that shows a variety of south-of-the-border influences along with good old rock ’n’ roll.
“The Wolves” (Los Lobos in Spanish) continue with the same members that formed out of high school in Los Angeles in the early 1970s. They are front man Louis Perez, drums, guitars, percussion, vocals; lead guitarist, and multi-instrumentalist David Hidalgo; singer-songwriter-guitarist Cesar Rosas; and bassist-guitarron player Conrad Lozano along with saxophonist-keyboardist Steve Berlin who joined the group a few years after their 1973 recording debut.
The band began when Hidalgo and Perez, two students at Garfield High School in East Los Angeles, discovered they shared eclectic tastes in music. They then recruited two other Garfield students, guitarist Cesar Rosas and bassist Conrad Lozano, and put together a band they named Los Lobos del Este (de Los Angeles), a take-off on the celebrated Norteño band Los Lobos del Norte.
Norteño is a genre of Mexican music related to polka and corridos. The accordion and the bajo sexto (a cousin of the 12-string guitar) are Norteño’s most characteristic instruments. The genre is popular in Mexico and the United States, especially among the Mexican and Mexican-American community.
While their interests ranged from hard rock to free jazz, the band began exploring the Mexican folk music they grew up with, and they soon found themselves regularly playing weddings, parties and Mexican restaurants in East Los Angeles. As an acoustic folk group, Los Lobos cut a self-released album in 1978, “Del Este de Los Angeles (Just Another Band from East L.A.),” but the band was not interested in playing solely Mexican music.
While the band scored its first hit in 1987 with a cover of the 1950s early Latino rock crossover star Richie Valens’ “La Bamba,” Los Lobos was a seasoned unit with nearly 15 years of experience under its belt by the time the rest of the country “discovered” them.
They were long known before their breakout song as “just another band from East L.A.” They had garnered favorable reviews from critics and a legion of loyal fans with their interesting mixture of rock, blues, Tex-Mex, country, R&B and Mexican folk sounds. This is a band that can play gentle acoustic ballads and experimental rock. Many critics have cited them as a great Latino rock band and as a vital example of America’s cultural melting pot.
“A lot of people forget that though we were rock musicians when we got out of high school, the band started off as an acoustic outfit,” Perez said in an interview several years ago. “We wanted to play Mexican folk music because those were our roots, and there was this whole Chicano awareness thing happening back in the early ’70s. We started to pay attention to our traditions and culture, and focused on those styles of music for years. We studied music from every region of Mexico, learned how to play all these authentic instruments. So that’s what we did for 10 years until we decided to play rock again by bringing in drum and electric bass.”
This is a band with a lot of performance energy with 100-plus gigs a year for five decades running. In between touring they’ve recorded 17 studio albums, seven live albums, three compilations, two EPs, two DVDs, and contributed more than 40 guest appearances on their friends’ recordings — all garnering four Grammys, an Austin City Limits Hall of Fame induction, the ALMA Richie Valens Pioneer Award, NEA and Hispanic Heritage Foundation Honors, Congressional recognitions, plus countless “Keys to the City” and “Los Lobos Day” celebrations.
What music they bring to the Barre Opera House is an open question, although we expect to hear a lot of “Native Son.” With band members now in their 70s, we’re not sure how much rock energy remains but we hope that they decide on a mix of rock and Mexican so we can hear their diverse repertoire and sample their extensive talents. Los Lobos, is a major talent and Barre is lucky to have them as part of the Celebration Series lineup.