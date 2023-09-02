Edelstein

The legendary Latino rock band will open the Celebration Series at the Barre Opera House Sept. 14, its first visit since 2017.

 Courtesy Barre Opera House

The Celebration Series, the highlight of Barre’s musical entertainment year, kicks off at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, with the Los Angeles-based rock and Mexicano band Los Lobos.

This concert is part of a major tour by this quintet of seasoned musicians celebrating 50 years together, having begun their musical journey in 1973. The last time we heard Los Lobos live was also at the BOH in January 2017.

