Nothing says summer like a concert on a sloped stretch of grass. And Sunday provides three such opportunities to enjoy some topnotch music: Lyle Lovett and His Large Band at Shelburne Museum as part of the Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green series, Ruthie Foster at the Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe as part of the Music in the Meadow series, and Ward Hayden & the Outliers at Dog Mountain as part of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series (free).
Here’s a closer look at the Sunday options:
Lyle Lovett and His Large Band
Rootsy singer-songwriter standout Lyle Lovett returns to Vermont with his mighty Large Band in tow — his first Large Band show in the Green Mountain State since a 2016 Flynn Center appearance.
Lovett, 61, is one of the most distinctive and original singer-songwriters around. The All Music Guide calls him a “highly literate songwriter and bandleader who came from the eclectic tradition of Western swing, filtered through the work of wry ‘70s songwriters … combining a talent for incisive, witty lyrical detail with an eclectic array of music, ranging from country and folk to big-band swing and traditional pop.”
His Large Band — which includes longtime fixtures like powerhouse singer Francine Reed, legendary session drummer Russ Kunkel and cellist John Hagen — features as many as 16 members (14 at his 2016 Burlington show).
The four-time Grammy Award-winner recently announced his plans to enter the recording studio in November to make a new album — his first since 2012’s “Release Me” and first of primarily original songs since 2007’s “It’s Not Big It’s Large.”
Lyle Lovett and His Large Band perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Shelburne Museum, as part of the Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green series (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $54 advance, $58 day of show (free for children 12 and younger); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
Ruthie Foster
Texas gospel-blues singer-guitarist extraordinaire Ruthie Foster brings her singular blend of gospel, blues, soul, folk and rock, and her spirited live performance to the Trapp Family Lodge Concert Meadow.
Foster, 55, is a three-time Grammy nominee “with a naturally expressive voice that has drawn comparisons to greats like Aretha Franklin and Ella Fitzgerald,” according to the All Music Guide. Her latest album, 2017’s “Joy Comes Back,” features a variety of cover songs — including a reimagined take on Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” — and followed a tumultuous time that included separating from her partner and splitting custody of their 5-year-old daughter.
“What unites the album is the warm, supple energy of the band and Foster’s aching ease,” said the AMG. “She may have been through the ringer recently, but she’s choosing to be positive … and that gives ‘Joy Comes Back’ a relaxed richness that’s quite restorative.”
Foster’s quintet includes Scottie Miller on keyboards, Larry Fulcher on bass, Brannen Temple on drums and Hadden Sayers on guitar.
Ruthie Foster performs at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Trapp Family Lodge Concert Meadow, 700 Trapp Hill Road in Stowe, as part of the Music in the Meadow series (produced by Stowe Performing Arts). Tickets are $30 advance, $35 at the gate ($10 for children age 6-17, free for children 5 and younger); call 802-253-7792 or go online to www.stoweperformingarts.com.
Ward Hayden & the Outliers
Formerly known as Girls Guns & Glory, Boston country-rock quartet Ward Hayden & the Outliers performs in Vermont for the first time since changing its name.
“Things have changed in the 12 years since naming the band,” according to Hayden, who says the original name was inspired by his obsession with Western films featuring singing cowboy star Gene Autry.
“Today’s highly charged political climate, combined with the proliferation of gun violence, made the name a lightning rod for some and offensive to many,” says Hayden in press materials. “We never intended for that to be the case, but times change and we feel the time is right to brand a new name,” adding that “we have always considered ourselves outliers in the world of country music.”
The band’s lineup remains the same: Feisty frontman Hayden, who delivers equal measures torch and twang, is joined by Cody Nilsen on lead guitar and vocals, Paul Dilley on bass and vocals, and Josh Kiggans on drums.
Ward Hayden & the Outliers performs a free show in St. Johnsbury in advance of a forthcoming 7-song EP of mostly cover songs, “Can’t Judge a Book,” scheduled for release on Aug. 24. The album features tunes by Nick Lowe, Chuck Berry and Fountains of Wayne, and a new original called “Naturally Crazy.”
“We continue to have the same mission we’ve always had: to make heartfelt country music and rock ’n’ roll,” adds Hayden, “to connect with fans through shared experiences in venues and through recordings, and to continue moving forward, living life in search of the moments worth singing about.”
Barre-based singer-songwriter Tim Brick opens the show. His fourth and latest album, 2017’s “Just Passin’ Through,” “defines Brick as a seriously good singer and songwriter in the country music genre,” said The Times Argus, while Seven Days called it “some of his finest work.”
Ward Hayden & the Outliers and opener Tim Brick perform 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Road in St. Johnsbury, part of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series (presented by Catamount Arts). Admission is free (dogs allowed); go online to https://concerts.levittamp.org/stjohnsbury.
