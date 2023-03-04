‘Sweat,” Lynn Nottage’s 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, is set in Reading, Pennsylvania, in 2008 and 2001. These turbulent times in the decaying factory town reflected — and reflect — much of the country in terms racial and economic pain, and Nottage’s play reveals the deeply human cost.
“What I keep going back to is this a play about friendship,” explains Sarah Elizabeth Wansley, who is directing the Northern Stage production, March 8-26 at the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction.
“While, yes, it does deal with issues of incarceration and drug addictions and layoffs, it is also a play about friends at a bar,” Wansley said.
That this is about more than people in the “rust belt” was reflected recently by a member of the Upper Valley professional theater’s script club studying the play.
“When we were doing the scene in the bar with Jason and Chris talking about potential layoffs,” Wansley said, the member talked “about how it reminded him so specifically of a bar in Lebanon (New Hampshire) that used to do 15-cent beer Wednesdays that the guys in a local tannery used to hang out in, and the tannery closed, and the impact that had on the bar.”
“Sweat” is complex. It doesn’t have any answers, but perhaps some hope.
“It’s a play where, if you do it right, audience members will find themselves rooting with one character in one scene and switching their opinion and rooting for a different character in another scene,” Wansey said. “I think the issues put on these situations are so complicated, there is no right answer of what is the right thing to do.
“So, it’s a play that takes political issues and makes them very human — and very personal,” she said. “That’s the best thing theater can do, take a political issue and embody it in a way that just moves you from side to side.”
“Sweat” premiered at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2015, moving to Washington, D.C., that year; it opened Off-Broadway at the Public Theater in 2016, then to Broadway’s Studio 54 in 2017.
The New Yorker called the play “the first theatrical landmark of the Trump era.” The Los Angeles Times said, “The play seemed to analytically grasp what too many miss what too many pundits had missed: the seething anger that turned a reliable blue state such as Pennsylvania red.”
The play opens in 2008 with a sort of reunification between to two young ex-cons, Jason, who is White, and Chris, who is Black. The plot moves back to 2000 where it all began, a neighborhood bar in Reading. Tracey and Cynthia are Jason’s and Chris’ mothers, and long-term best friends. They have both been working at the steel mill all their lives, but when Cynthia decides to apply for a management position their world begins to crack.
Wansley taught this play at Fordham University, where she was adjunct professor for four years, and her question to her students was always who is the protagonist in this play?
“And I can tell you that there is not one right answer to that question,” she said. “For us, ultimately, in the way we’re staging it is about: Will Cynthia and Tracy’s friendship survive the crisis at the plant? And the answer is no, but Chris and Jason’s might. So, in some ways the four are our protagonists.”
That complexity of character structure is represented in the stage design.
“We have a platform that the bar is on, which is loosely inspired by the imagery of boxing rings. We do feel that there are scenes where the characters are just kind of going at it,” Wansley said. “The idea of the set is that there is this liminal space around the bar because David Arsenault, the designer, and I were interested in the fact that the play is out of order which starts and ends with this conversation between Chris and Jason and their parole officer and goes back. It is a play that is being told in the space of memory.”
At the beginning there is an interracial community that is in a form of harmony.
“Right at the top of the play, you see Jason’s bias and Tracy’s bias, but it is an interracial community of friends,” Wansley said. “And as the layoffs happen and put pressure on the community, these racial fault lines break open. It becomes so clear they have always been there.”
One of the fun parts for Wansley was figuring out the details in the play’s bar life.
“I don’t think this play works if it’s just people sitting and talking,” she said. “To me, this play is asking for a kind of realism that is bringing a whole lot of theatrical life. On one of the scenes we’ve been playing with Jason and Chris, maybe they’re actually playing a drinking game while they’re having this conversation.
“When we added a game to the scene, we were amazed at how it broke open the scene for a couple of reasons: one, when people hang out at bars, they do play games and they have routines, especially regulars. So there’s a lot of storytelling in that.
“But also, adding an element like a game adds a literal unpredictability to the scene in a way that will keep the acting really alive,” she said.
Despite all the drama, Wansley has found a place for levity.
“There’s karaoke in our version — that’s not in the text,” she said. “So we did try to find where there were moments of joy. The breakup between friendship between Cynthia and Tracy is only powerful if we really believe that they have a decades-long family friendship, deeper than just friends. They’ve been there for each other.
“It’s in the text, but to put that friendship on stage, we really have to build what is their normal,” Wansley said. “And we don’t have much time to build it because in the play, the crisis starts rolling pretty quickly. So, we have maybe two scenes, before it starts to shatter, to build all of that.”
For Wansley, “Sweat” has all the marks of a masterpiece.
“It’s brilliantly written. The more we dig in, the more we find in the text,” she said. “The fact that there are many different storylines in different time periods, does add the element, as an audience member, of leaning in to make sure you’re following. But it’s not a difficult story to follow.”
This will be the first really serious drama Northern Stage has presented since the COVID pandemic.
“This is a gut-punch of a play,” Wansley said. “This is also a play that gives actors so much to dig into. Every one of these characters is three-dimensional and complicated and is going through a crisis on stage in one way our another. They each have their moment of asking: Who am I? What do I believe? What do I want?
“So, I think that it’s going to be a really powerful acting play.”
jim.lowe @timesargus.com / jim.lowe @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.