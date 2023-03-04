‘Sweat,” Lynn Nottage’s 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, is set in Reading, Pennsylvania, in 2008 and 2001. These turbulent times in the decaying factory town reflected — and reflect — much of the country in terms racial and economic pain, and Nottage’s play reveals the deeply human cost.

“What I keep going back to is this a play about friendship,” explains Sarah Elizabeth Wansley, who is directing the Northern Stage production, March 8-26 at the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.