September is an especially rich month for Mad River Valley Arts, presenting two concurrent exhibitions in Waitsfield — one for its 32nd year, and one new show.

To mid-October, the 32nd annual Green Mountain Photo Show fills the Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm with nearly 200 images, the work of 46 amateur and professional photographers. “Earth & Fire,” a new exhibition featuring nine local potters and five glass artists, is presented in The Gallery at Mad River Arts.

mgow@gmavt.net

