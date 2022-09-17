September is an especially rich month for Mad River Valley Arts, presenting two concurrent exhibitions in Waitsfield — one for its 32nd year, and one new show.
To mid-October, the 32nd annual Green Mountain Photo Show fills the Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm with nearly 200 images, the work of 46 amateur and professional photographers. “Earth & Fire,” a new exhibition featuring nine local potters and five glass artists, is presented in The Gallery at Mad River Arts.
Green Mountain Photo Show
A monarch’s wings, captured in a blur of elegant symmetry as the butterfly alights on a purple echinacea; a white staircase ascends a square tower in mesmerizing geometry; a trio of large-scale photographs take viewers to the streets of Havana just a few months ago.
The Green Mountain Photo Show in the rustic restored Red Barn, again brings together an exciting diversity of work by professional and amateur photographers, most local, but with some from around New England.
True to its history, this un-juried show is open to any photographer who would like to enter. This time-honored approach brings together photographers at all stages of their photographic careers and explorations — from high school students, like Peyton Emory, of Williamstown, whose “It’s a Long Way Down” was taken in the 252-foot-tall Pilgrim Monument in Provincetown, Massachusetts, to Vera Resnick, of Warren, who took an interest in photography 14 years ago and has the infinite patience to capture a butterfly’s wings at just the right moment for “Fluttering Monarch,” to professional photographer David Garten, who has been traveling to and photographing Cuba since 1994 and whose images have been extensively published and featured in solo and group exhibitions.
Pam Lerner, who co-founded the show back in 1991 and continues to curate it, said that the show’s openness keeps it exciting and fresh.
“It’s not judged — you just come. That’s been true since day one. The show has a personality. It’s not just the jurors’ taste. With no jurying, you get this amazing, magnificent diversity. And it’s a much friendlier show,” said Lerner.
Photographers do not need to pre-register to participate, but all arrive on the designated registration day with up to three photographs for the main galleries and one small piece for the mini-gallery. Photos must be ready to hang. One of the only rules is “no glass edges” — volunteers were cutting their fingers during the years they were permitted.
“It’s kind of like Christmas. There are all these packages and you don’t know what they’re going to be and all these wonderful things come jumping out — all these exciting colors and images and things photographers are doing,” she said.
Bears and barns, snowflakes and a snow queen canine, street signs and trail signs, abstracted landscapes and images of metal detail in a Turkish shipyard, portraits, familiar and faraway places and glimpses of nature, the show has a delightful diversity of subjects and techniques.
Roarke Sharlow layers images, creating different painterly effects. Sharlow’s “Winged Migration,” whose layers include a butterfly and an antique map, has a feeling of depth akin to an encaustic painting.
Susanne Byrne’s “Late Summer Bounty” may bring to mind Renaissance still life composition, but with the glorious abundance of chard, nasturtiums and peony from her garden.
Susan Lee’s work includes impressionistic reflections on water, with sparkling color and vertical lines of reeds and trees.
Earth & Fire
Both galleries of the “Earth & Fire” exhibition offer breathtaking work by local glass and pottery artists — utilitarian, abstract and decorative pieces.
The exhibition is surprising in showing how many artists in the Mad River Valley area work in these media, as well as their remarkable diversity of techniques. On the “Earth” side, techniques include raku, hand-built sculpture, batik stamped pieces with Japanese-style kintsugi gold repair. On the “Fire” side, there are blown, shaped, Murano-style Italian cane vases and stained-glass compositions.
Melanie Guernsey Leppla’s Cairn Rock Totems, rounded shapes, traversed by thin lines resembling of quartz veined rocks, are blown and shaped glass, etched to create a finish akin to that created by eons of being water tossed, evoking geologic time and nature’s forces.
David Leppla’s etched blown glass seed pods play with organic forms and light.
Spencer Kirk-Jackson brings stunning color to his layered blown glass vessels — some layered and of astonishing size.
Michael Egan works extensively in traditional Italian cane, producing his own intricate glass rods.
Lepplas, Kirk-Jackson, and Egan all have studios open to the public and hot shops in the area — Mad River Glass in Waitsfield, Salt and Sand in Warren, and Green Mountain Glassworks in Granville.
Clay earth-born pieces also cover a broad range. Bette Ann Libby’s “Iron Woman” may bring to mind paleolithic female sculpture but combined with a completely contemporary form.
Luke Iannuzzi’s works include raku-fired tiles and vessels, whose crackling and patterns emerge unpredictably in their combustion and cooling.
ML McLaughlin’s Ring Bottles and Circle Decanters play on familiar shapes, some perhaps recalling camping canteens — their clay, glass glaze, and leather combine in geometry and fluidity.
“Earth & Fire” is co-curated by potter Jean Sharry and MRV Arts Executive Director Sam Talbot-Kelly. They note in their curatorial statement, “As vast climate changes affect us all, ceramic and glass become appropriate elemental materials for artists to explore their personal mythologies on the passage of time, on wellbeing, and on their relationship to the land. Vessels, sculptures and glass evoke archetypes and geologic formations and invite us to reflect upon balance in our lives and the creative moment when human hands reformulate nature in time, playing with irony, humor, metaphor and functions.”
