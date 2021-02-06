Chicky Stoltz calls himself “a reflective mountain man.” A resident of the Mad River Valley he says he considers himself “more storyteller than a musician.” But musician he is.
On his fourth recording project “Camp Recording #4,” we have an album of indie rock songs, seven in all and 30 minutes-plus of music. The songs are beat-oriented with lots of electric guitar, keyboard, drums and percussion. If nothing else, this album will get you dancing and tapping your feet.
Stolz says he loves “all forms of music, but I always come back to Americana and darker indie rock.” He includes Tom Waits, Chris Whitley, Queens of the Stone Age, and PJ Harvey among his influences and is currently “digging on Kevin Morby.” Fans hear hints of Tom Waits, Bruce Springsteen, and Pink Floyd in his music.
“There are many styles of music on this record,” says Stoltz, “but to put it under one umbrella, I would call my music “dark satire-songwriter.”
Stolz, like many musicians today, used pandemic time off from performing to record in his home studio. He plays all the instruments and sings all the vocals. Using digital manipulation on several tracks allows him to mimic a female voice. While this can sound really false when done poorly, Stolz pulls this off with no sign of inauthenticity.
Stolz has been performing as a solo artist around New England for a decade. He typically performs as a one-man band with kick drum, hi-hat, and guitar. Occasionally, Chuck Gaidys accompanies him on lead guitar.
While a talented guitarist, Stolz is first and foremost a drummer. He says he’s “played countless shows around the Northeast and been involved in many bands ranging from salsa to metal,” as a drummer.
Many musicians find themselves taking on dual roles in their home studio as engineer and musician.
“The process of making these albums is the real pleasure for me,” Stolz said. “I write the songs while I record them. But with this record, I feel I have gotten to a point where it is a good enough sonic quality to try and share with as many people as I can reach.”
