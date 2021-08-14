The theme of Erin Layton’s solo play “Magdalen,” opening Friday at Phantom Theater in Warren, focuses on the women and girls who were incarcerated in the Laundries — a euphemism for Catholic prison — of Ireland in the early to mid-20th century. That practice of what was essentially female slavery by nuns did not abate until 1996.
What first inspired Layton to write the story was seeing a black-and-white image of a little girl in a long, drab robe standing next to an old washing machine. It turned out the girl was one of the thousands of “penitents,” which is how the nuns referred to them, who were handed over to the sisters, often by their families, for having a baby out of wedlock, or being flirtatious or running away and ending up on the streets. Layton, brought up Catholic in St. Louis, Missouri, went to Ireland to explore the dark and evil underworld created to make the girls pay for their transgressions.
Layton came home and tried, through her art, which was originally dance and movement, to convey the grief and horror of what she had discovered to audiences who had never heard of the Laundries. With the help of director Julie Kline, that attempt evolved into the brilliant play “Magdalen,” which has been presented in theaters all over the world. What Layton does is incarnate (fictionally) characters from that era of the Church, with the spotlight on the girls.
She said that her intention was to “dignify the little-known voices of these girls, to amplify and elevate them.” Layton added, “There are ways around how to give voice to the voiceless because it isn’t possible to stop someone’s imagination or spirit, even when their ability to talk is taken away.”
Audiences who are averse to unpleasantness are reminded that though the subject is dark, the play moves forward into light, for it is by exposing the darkness that light prevails. Once secrets are unearthed, there is space for hope. Layton started her drama with the intention of shining a light on a dark and broken world.
It is clear to Layton that society is responsible for establishing the structures of denial, oppression, discrimination, and marginalization that exist today. During the period the Laundries were active, the Church had the ultimate authority over state in Ireland.
“I honestly think,” she said, “that the damaging patriarchal structures of the Catholic Church influenced the nuns to treat the women and girls the way they did.”
It is known that many of the girls and women brought under the care of the nuns were sexually groomed by both nuns and priests; later they were assaulted.
“It was shame that led parents to give up their daughters to the nuns.” Layton said, “Shame protects people. If you’re ashamed, you continue to mask it, to stay silent and not face the burden of responsibility.”
Shame cloaked the families of the girls, the nuns (at least some of them), and in fact the country of Ireland. At the same time, Layton has no doubt that some of the nuns were well intentioned, believing they were saving the girls from a corrupt and sinful life.
Layton, in collaboration with Kline, is in the process now of creating a new play, “Woke,” inspired by the evangelical “tiny blond Bible teacher” who was written about in The Atlantic in 2018 (“The Tiny Blond Bible Teacher Taking On the Evangelical Political Machine”) Beth Moore. The one who after reading about Donald Trump’s comments on Access Hollywood, and hearing his defenders after, left the Southern Baptist Church, a shock that still reverberates around the Christian community.
Moore said that an evangelical culture that demeans women, promotes sexism, and disregards accusation of sexual abuse enabled Trump. (Moore was open about being sexually abused by a family member when a child, but has never named him.)
Called the “Southern-belle white Christian woman” by a young fan, Moore was able to reach 22 million women with her Bible studies during the 1990s, and went on in her charming and self-deprecating way to touch the lives of millions more. Emma Green, author of the essay on Moore for The Atlantic, wrote, “Above all, what women seem to want from Moore is to be seen.”
The other inspiration for Layton’s play is the book “The Making of Biblical Womanhood” by Beth Allison Barr that chronicles the history of the patriarchy in the church and how it has contributed to the subjugation of women and the silencing of female voices.
Layton went from her Catholic childhood upbringing to becoming an evangelical Christian when a dear friend of hers invited her to her church.
“It was no big spiritual awakening,” Layton said. “There were a lot of things in my life that were not going well at the time, and there was something so positive about that church.”
She added, “This play is my own testimony of faith; in fact, it the story of two women — Beth Moore and me — on a parallel track. Julie and I will present an hour of raw material on Tuesday, Aug. 24. We will see how (the play) lands with audiences.”
Now the thread that weaves throughout Layton’s work becomes more obvious. Her life work is about the disenfranchised. It is about social justice. And it is about evolving as a human being. “Magdalen” speaks to the ghosts of many girls sacrificed in the name of the piousness of the Catholic Church. “Woke,” according to Layton, “speaks to racism and feminism.”
And both plays delve into faith, and how one woman, Erin Layton, follows her calling to open audiences’ hearts to the majesty of being human.
