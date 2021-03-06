“There’s a magical connection and it just made sense to let it flow on this project,” said renowned Los Angeles guitarist Val McCallum about his songwriting collaboration with central Vermont musician Bow Thayer on “Beau Bow de Lune,” a new album that also features A-list L.A. producer and multi-instrumentalist Greg Wells.
McCallum (aka “Beau”), 57, who lives in the canyons above West Los Angeles and spends summers in Vermont at his house in Woodstock, has been a member of Jackson Browne’s band for the past decade. He’s also toured or recorded with the likes of Sheryl Crow, Lucinda Williams, Bonnie Raitt and the Wallflowers, among others.
Wells (aka “de Lune”), 52, who lives a few miles away in Pacific Palisades, is a Grammy Award-winning producer and multi-instrumentalist from Canada who has worked with a who’s who of chart-topping artists like Adele, John Legend, Taylor Swift, Twenty One Pilots and Pink, among many others.
Both McCallum and Wells have children at Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences in Santa Monica, where they played together in a star-studded parent band. (Other members included producer Larry Klein and Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett.)
McCallum had a bunch of instrumental tunes he’d written over the years, which he sent to Wells. Wells liked what he heard and suggested they make an album, which was initially going to be McCallum’s third solo album.
“Having him really be excited about the project was just kind of amazing to me,” said McCallum of Wells, who he calls “one of the great musicians in town.”
‘A magical thing’
McCallum reached out to Thayer, 54, who contributed a couple of songs to McCallum’s 2019 solo album, “Chateauguay.” McCallum would send him guitar licks on his phone and ask Thayer to write lyrics. Thayer took it a step further, learning the guitar parts and adding melodies in addition to lyrics — occasionally making elaborate demos with multiple instruments that he’d send to McCallum.
“Bow is one of my writing partners, and definitely one of my favorites,” said McCallum last week in a phone interview. “Bow and I got into such a rhythm with writing that it just made sense to kind of create a new project.”
McCallum passed the recordings off to Wells, who added his magic touch on drums and keyboards, mixing it to perfection in his state-of-the-art studio.
Started at the outset of the pandemic, the album “was conceived, written, recorded and produced remotely from our respective bunkers on opposite ends of the country in a mutual effort to create something positive,” according to the Bandcamp page for the album.
“We hit a magical thing between the three of us,” said McCallum. “Going into my studio every day and writing songs with Bow kept me sane,” he added. “Finishing this record brings a great sense of accomplishment, but I must say I’m already missing the groove we got into making it.”
Album review
A winning set of sunny, infectious and poignant folk pop with vintage rock vibes and blues flavors, “Beau Bow de Lune” fires on all cylinders with assured songwriting, deft lyrical work and the remarkable chemistry – during a pandemic, no less — between three topnotch musicians.
Opener “Reverence” — inspired by McCallum’s experience recording “Let’s Stay Together” with soul singer Al Green over 10 years ago on the TV show “Ally McBeal,” on which he played in the band backing singer Vonda Shepherd in her recurring scenes in the bar — is a buoyant sunny pop standout that gets the proceedings started in style.
The album also includes some instant classics like first single “Simple Isn’t Easy,” a spellbinding song that hits the sweet spot of being both super-pretty and powerfully moving. (An accompanying video, directed by Jackson Browne’s son, Ryan Browne, is available on YouTube.) Ditto “Brushstrokes,” a gorgeous gem of a tune that soars on stellar lyrics and a killer chorus.
Thayer adds vocals to another album highlight, “No Trouble in the Bubble,” a centerpiece song — and pandemic anthem — that rides a funky groove, brilliant lyrics and impressive vocal harmonies to great effect.
“Open and Endless” and “Seeing Trails” are more introspective and poignant standouts, while “Funky New Thang” and “Escape Back to Babes Bar” are raucous blues-rock romps – the latter of which pays homage to the Bethel, Vermont locale, which McCallum calls “one of the great bars.”
And “Aware” is a dreamy closer that Thayer helped McCallum complete by adding mystical lyrics to an instrumental song that he wrote 30 years ago when his mother, the late actress Jill Ireland, passed away in 1990.
Vermont connections
Ireland and her second husband, the late actor Charles Bronson — both of whom were big music fans — spent summers and school vacations in Brownsville with their blended families starting in 1971. They lived in the area full-time for two years, buying a 260-acre farm that straddled both Hartland and Windsor counties, where Ireland raised horses.
McCallum attended fifth and sixth grades at Albert Bridge School, located in Brownsville at the base of Mount Ascutney, where he learned how to ski. Bronson, best known for his tough-guy vigilante roles in films like “The Magnificent Seven” and “Deathwish,” is buried in the Brownsville Cemetery.
“I’ve got loads of really, really close connections there,” said McCallum of Vermont, where he and his wife and daughter spend summers and Christmas vacations at a Woodstock house along the Chateauguay Forest they bought five years ago.
“Vermont, in some ways, feels more like home than L.A.”
‘Beau Bow de Lune’ is available on all streaming platforms and in digital format at beaubowdelune.bandcamp.com (CD format will be available by the end of March).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.