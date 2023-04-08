Mieczysław Weinberg (1919-96) was a Polish-born Soviet composer and pianist whose compositions are finally coming into their own.
“He’s a truly wonderful composer,” explains violinist Laurie Smukler. “His music feels on the same planet as Shostakovich, but it’s his own voice. It feels like he has been devastated by life, similar to Shostakovich. You can hear the human voice in all this tragedy — it’s really great stuff. He’s wonderful.”
Smukler will lead a performance of Weinberg’s fifth string quartet as part of “Magnificent Masterpieces,” closing out Capital City Concerts’ 2022-23 season, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at the Unitarian Church of Montpelier. Also on the program are the Mozart D Major Flute Quartet and the Brahms Clarinet Quintet.
“I’ve gotten to a point with Laurie where I say, ‘Decide who you want to play with, and what you want to play’ — and I know it will will be great,” explained Karen Kevra, founder and artistic director of Capital City Concerts. “She has old world sensibilities, but her playing is electric. She chooses great repertoire and always surrounds herself with stellar colleagues.”
Smukler, the founding first violinist of the Mendelssohn String Quartet, is the artistic director of the famed Kniesel Hall chamber music school in Blue Hill, Maine. She also is on the faculties of the Juilliard School, Manhattan School of Music and Bard College. She credits as influences Ivan Galamian, Josef Gingold, Donald Weilerstein and Robert Mann.
Smukler was introduced to Weinberg’s music by her colleague Joel Krosnick, former cellist of the Juilliard String Quartet.
“I heard him play one of the cello sonatas with (pianist) Gil Kalish,” Smukler said. “Then I played one of his sonatas, another one of his quartets and have been working on playing his music and also teaching it.”
Beethoven wrote 16 string quartets.
“Shostakovich wrote 15 — he just wouldn’t write 16. Weinberg, on the other hand, wrote 17,” Smukler said.
“His close friendship and artistic affinity with Shostakovich helps make his music accessible to a wider audience, though closer examination reveals Weinberg’s individuality and a quite distinct language from that of his mentor,” Daniel Elphick wrote in his treatise, “The String Quartets of Mieczysław Weinberg: A Critical Study,” for the University of Manchester (England).
“Weinberg’s quartet cycle occupies an important place in 20th century music, with parallels to Shostakovich, Bartók, and other Soviet composers, including Myaskovsky, Shebalin, Levitin and Boris Chaykovsky.”
“(The fifth) is a wonderful piece,” Smukler. “I was inspired to play this piece because some of my students at Kniesel Hall played it last summer.”
Kevra will be the featured flutist in Mozart’s Flute Quartet No. 1 in D Major, K. 285. Interestingly Kevra and Smukler both learned quartet from the late Louis Moyse, Kevra’s teacher and mentor, but at very different times.
“The slow movement (Adagio) is one of the most beautiful things that ever happened,” Smukler said. “I didn’t actually hear Louis perform it, but I did study the piece with him at Marlboro (Music Festival) when I was in my 20s. It was with (flutist) Carol Wincenc, and I can still hear him singing it.”
Bixby Kennedy, associate principal clarinetist of the New Haven and Albany symphony orchestras, and a member of the chamber ensemble Frisson, will be featured in Brahms’ Clarinet Quintet in B minor, Op. 115. He will be joined by violinists Smukler and Ari Isaacman-Beck, violist Rosemary Nelis and cellist Gwen Krosnick, who will be heard in the other works as well.
“Now they’re colleagues, but they were all students of mine,” Smukler said of the string players. “The cellist, the violinist and the violist, I know them all Kniesel Hall and Ari the violinist was my private student for two years. So I’ve known them all for over a decade.”
“They grow up and become your colleagues — which is pretty cool!”
