The heart-pounding, palm-sweating, deafening butterflies that can take over just before going on stage happens to a lot of performers, but Maxine Linehan knows they’re really a good thing.
“If you’re not nervous, then you’ve lost the stakes,” she said by phone Monday afternoon.
“I remember having a once in a lifetime conversation with Liza Minelli, and she said when that’s gone, you can say goodbye to what you’re doing, because the magic is gone,” Linehan said.
But Linehan found a way to work with the nerves.
“I’m one of those performers that find(s) it hard to sing a song if I don’t have some special bond with (it),” she explained. “Be it the music or the composition or the lyric. That’s how we end up selecting the songs for the show.”
Linehan’s connection to the songs she sings translates to a connection with the audience, and after a song or two, the butterflies have been calmed.
“I would be concerned if I got to a place and wasn’t nervous,” she said. “Every time you go out on stage you should feel how high the stakes are. Once I get into it and I’m able to take a breath and feel the energy from the audience, I take a big exhale.”
International concert and recording artist Maxine Linehan is returning to Manchester with her acclaimed solo concert “What Would Petula Do? A Tribute to Petula Clark” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Southern Vermont Arts Center’s Arkell Pavilion.
The show is a love letter to Petula Clark and her seven-decades-and-still-going career, her famous song “Downtown,” as well as the release of the live album of this show, which Linehan recorded in Paris in 2016. It will also commemorate the anniversary of Sept. 11 with a special musical tribute.
Linehan’s repertoire includes tribute shows like the one coming up, and with each of them, telling her own story through the selection of songs is at the heart of them.
“It’s always one of the trickiest parts of putting a concert together like this, especially if you’re paying tribute to an artist that has a vast catalogue,” Linehan said. “My concerts are a very personal experience. I take the audience on this journey of my life through this music.”
“I often say to people, while they are a tribute to the artists, the most distinctive thing about my concerts is that they’re not an impersonation,” she added. “There are many impersonating acts out there that try to look and sound like Elvis or whoever.”
She said, “Whereas my shows are an homage to the artists and their songbooks, told through my voice and my story, which makes them very personal. The artists I pay tribute to come about because of my deep passion for the music, for the artists, and for the songbook of that particular artist.”
But “What Would Petula Do?” actually began as a much smaller cabaret act, with Linehan testing the waters.
“Live performances like this are a living, breathing, thing that are always evolving,” she said. “This show started out as a very small production in a little night club in Chelsea in New York. It was an experiment at that point, and I gauged how people responded.”
But from the very first performance of “What Would Petula Do?” audiences connected with it.
“When you sit in the creation of it for weeks or months, you don’t know what’s going to happen when you put it on its feet in front of an audience,” Linehan said. “It went from a short cabaret piece to the fully-fledged, fully-staged concert production that it is today. But the moment you know is when you put it in front of an audience for the first time and you see their reaction, which is always incredibly terrifying,” she said with a laugh.
“There’s no fourth wall in these performances, it’s me as myself telling you my stories with these songs, so there’s something very vulnerable about it that’s different to, for example, a Broadway show, which goes through the same kind of process.”
Linehan’ friends in the performing arts have other ways of dealing with the butterflies that inevitably come — from not eating dairy for weeks, to not talking to anyone for days before a performance — but Linehan says as long as she’s hydrated and has enough sleep, the big parts are already handled.
“(The music) can be special to people and touch people’s lives in ways you may never even know about,” she said. “Connecting with people through music is one of the greatest ways to make a living that I could imagine. That keeps me doing it over and over.”
