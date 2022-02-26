A glimpse of nature in a watercolor painting by Rachel Walker Cogbill arrives by email every day in March in her “Beauty in Nature” project. Every March day, Susan Reid will write a poem or tune, sending her words or sheet music and a recording to her sponsors. Photographer Orah Moore will take and send images of people in the community throughout the month. Fiber artist Pamela Wilson will take her sponsors along on her daily progress creating a new piece in her “Receiving Blanket” series — design through spinning, dying and weaving.
Cogbill, Reid, Moore and Wilson are among more than 40 area artists creating and sending artwork to sponsors in Central Vermont Refugee Action Network’s (CVRAN) March Arts Marathon 2022. Throughout the month, sponsors of participating artists receive a daily dose of art.
The March Arts Marathon raises funds for the Refugee Action Network, for its work with refugees, asylum seekers and migrant workers in central Vermont.
“The March Arts Marathon brings together support for social justice and the arts,” said artist, author, and volunteer Amy Ehrlich, who will be mixing it up — sending a drawing, painting, photograph, or writing every day.
CVRAN, a volunteer run nonprofit based in Montpelier, was founded in 2015. It is dedicated to making area communities welcoming and safe for refugees, asylum seekers and migrant workers. Its mission is to help these new Vermonters settle, work, and thrive in the area.
This is the second annual CVRAN Arts Marathon. Last year’s event featured about three dozen artists and raised over $47,000.
This year’s Marathon proceeds will help provide housing, living expenses and legal fees for six asylum seekers CVRAN is currently supporting in this area. Funds will assist Afghan refugee families who are resettling here with obtaining furniture, home goods, transportation and job support among other support.
The March Art Marathon was conceived by poet and artist Nicola Morris from her experience participating in a poetry fundraising event for the Center for New Americans in Massachusetts. When Morris brought the idea to fellow CVRAN volunteers, it was met with enthusiasm, and also enthusiasm for expanding it to visual arts and music.
Participating writers and artists commit to a daily creative practice — painting, drawing, writing, whatever they wish. Sponsors sign on and receive copies of the artists’ work each day over email, Instagram or in a blog.
Each artist has a page on the CVRAN website stating their mission for the month. Sponsors register, make donations of their choice, and on March 1, the daily art begins. A gallery is posted midway through the project.
Along with the daily creative practice, the Marathon connects artists with others in the project and with their sponsors as recipients respond to their artwork.
Cogbill, participating for the second year and a CVRAN volunteer, noted that the Marathon is like the proverbial multiple warmth of firewood — warming the woodcutter, splitter and stacker along with those who enjoy the fire.
“It is helping the refugees and asylum seekers primarily, and that is its purpose, but along the way it gives people the opportunity to do good work and to be involved in community for a common purpose,” said Cogbill.
There is great diversity in participants’ projects.
Photographer Moore will be taking pictures of people masked and unmasked.
“Both are part of our lives like it or not for the present. It will help me sort through, as an artist and community member, the concept of place and identity: two things our refugees and asylum seekers have to deal with,” Moore says on her Marathon page, noting that after the Marathon last year, she became a CVRAN volunteer.
“Participating as a driver and conversation partner opened up a world where I saw the importance of having a support system when transitioning into very unfamiliar places … building bridges of trust,” says Moore.
For “My Place is Your Place: Portraits of the Mountains of Vermont,” Anne Cummings is developing a series of “carbon footprint portraits” of the state’s major mountain peaks, “sharing my love of the Vermont mountains with new residents and expressing my environmental message,” she explains on her page.
Seventeen-year-old Darwin Melchiorre does largely realistic art and will be sending photos of watercolor paintings, ceramic pieces, sketches, poetry and nature photographs to sponsors.
For Janet Van Fleet’s project, “Looking Over My Shoulder,” she is creating a record of her artmaking career over the last 25 years. With selected artwork organized in chronological order, Van Fleet will send one or more image every day along with reflections on the work.
R.D. Eno plans to produce one poem a day for his “Fauxsongs and Doggerel.”
Eno notes, “I am also writing on behalf of refugees, many of whom must have come out of even deeper darkness and thornier difficulties. They are, for the moment, strangers among us … It is a wonder to me and a rare source of hope that refugees should be seeking asylum in this homeland, from which I feel myself increasingly estranged. In helping them, perhaps we can help dispel the darkness that besets us.”
