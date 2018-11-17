Just 22 years old, Marcus King is a preternatural powerhouse of a guitar player, singer and songwriter, and his six-piece group is one of the fastest-rising bands in the land.
On Friday, the South Carolina native brings his distinctive brand of Southern roots rock to Vermont for the second time — his first was an early-2017 gig at Nectar’s — for a headline show at Higher Ground in support of his stellar third album, “Carolina Confessions,” released last month on Fantasy Records.
Produced by the legendary, Grammy Award-winning country producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell) and recorded at Nashville’s iconic RCA Studio A, “Carolina Confessions” soars on the strength of King’s impressive compositions and a potent and compelling sound that seamlessly blends country, blues, rock and soul.
The album is a follow-up to the band’s 2016 self-titled set, which rose to No. 2 on Billboard magazine’s blues charts. The album was produced by blues-rock great Warren Haynes — one of King’s longtime heroes and a longtime champion of King’s songwriting and guitar skills — who called King “the first player I’ve heard since Derek Trucks to play with the maturity of a musician well beyond his age.”
“He’s very much influenced by the blues, but also by jazz, rock, soul music and any timeless genres of music,” said Haynes at the time. “You can hear the influences, but it all comes through him in his own unique way.”
Added the Washington Post, “King is poised to be one of music’s next great guitarists, a virtuosic talent capable of playing blues, rock, R&B, country, soul and more.”
While the self-titled album is a solid set that solidified King’s status as the real deal, “Carolina Confessions” expands the band’s sound to include such tasty flavors as soul, gospel, country and jazz. And King’s rugged singing chops have taken a quantum leap, as has his songwriting skills.
Sealing the deal is his dynamite band — drummer Jack Ryan, bass player Stephen Campbell, trumpeter-trombonist Justin Johnson, sax player Dean Mitchell and keyboard player DeShawn “D-Vibes” Alexander — which delivers a fuller sonic landscape for King’s accomplished compositions.
Noisey called it “an astounding and triumphant country music gut-punch,” while the Improper Bostonian said the album “finds King honing his songcraft and vocals, mining territory akin to catchy, horn-glazed R&B outfits like St. Paul & the Broken Bones and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats as much as classic Southern rockers.”
Opening the show is Ida Mae, a self-described British blue-eyed soul/Americana duo featuring the husband and wife team of Chris Turpin and Stephanie Jean, formerly of British blues-rock band Kill It Kid. Ida Mae’s debut album, “Chasing Lights,” is being produced by Ethan Johns (Ryan Adams, Ray LaMontagne, Laura Marling) and is scheduled for release in the spring of 2019.
