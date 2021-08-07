Lowly sailor Ralph Rackstraw and the captain’s daughter Josephine first professed their class-crossing love for each other in 1878, with singing seamen and fair maidens skewering the British class system and Royal Navy along their romantic journey. The music, the satire, the brilliant lyrics — London audiences had never before seen anything like W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan’s comic opera “H.M.S. Pinafore.”
Seventy-seven years later, Vladimir and Estragon sat beneath a tree on a London stage, waiting — conversing and waiting — in Samuel Beckett tragic comedy in two acts, “Waiting for Godot.” Those 1955 audiences had never seen anything like it — and weren’t even quite sure what they had seen.
The two works, both unprecedented, both soon became classics.
This month, both are on stage in Marshfield at Unadilla Theatre. “H.M.S. Pinafore,” directed by Erik Kroncke with Mary Jane Austin as music director performed by a community theater cast, is on the original Unadilla Theatre proscenium stage. Its performances continue to Aug. 21.
Less than 100 yards away at Unadilla’s 2013 Festival Theatre, “Waiting for Godot,” with its cast of five directed by Jeanne Beckwith, opens Aug. 12 and continues to Aug. 22 with eight performances.
Through Unadilla’s 36 years, its season traditionally begins with Gilbert and Sullivan. Along the way, the theater has presented almost all of the duo’s comic operas at least once. Some, including the perennially popular “H.M.S. Pinafore,” have been on stage here several times.
“‘Pinafore’ was an absolutely new kind of musical theater and just captured the people. It is an intellectual and very tuneful piece. People went out of the theater humming the tunes then and they do now,” explained Bill Blachly, Unadilla’s founder and creative director.
“It is intellectually interesting and was great satire of the Royal Navy at that time, but can be satire of any military at any time. Satire is in short supply these days,” he said.
Romance between Josephine, the captain’s daughter, and common sailor Ralph Rackstraw is at the heart of “H.M.S. Pinafore; or The Lass That Loved a Sailor,” its full title.
Captain Corcoran expects Josephine to wed highborn Sir Joseph Porter, First Lord of the Admiralty. Porter arrives at the Pinafore with great fanfare, accompanied by his female entourage of sisters, cousins and aunts. A non-nautical man, he wittily explains his rise in position to become “Ruler of the Queen’s Navee,” without ever setting foot on a ship.
Porter’s words on the equality of sailors, equals with many but not to him, empowers Ralph to express his love to Josephine. With plot twists, secrets revealed, beautiful ballads and love songs, and many witty and clever ones, all is resolved and multiple couples blissfully head to the altar.
“H.M.S. Pinafore” is widely considered a seminal work in the development of modern musical theater. And its music is just so much fun.
“Waiting for Godot,” written by Beckett in 1948-49 was first performed in French in Paris in 1953 as “En attendant Godot.” Translated into English by Beckett, the play version was performed in London and then New York.
A leading work of the Theater of the Absurd movement, the play was a departure from traditional drama. Presenting the absurdity of the human condition, it is not driven by plot or action. Its focus is the interaction of its two main characters, Vladimir and Estragon, who have an unclear bond to each other yet are alienated from each other.
“There were other absurdist-type plays, but none were as important as ‘Waiting for Godot’ or had more effect on how we think about drama,” explained director Jeanne Beckwith, of Roxbury, who beside being a director is a playwright and theater scholar. “It struck a nerve right after the war, the world felt broken. I think we feel a bit that way now.
“Beckett wanted us to have as many interpretations as we come up with,” Beckwith said.
The play opens with Vladimir and Estragon meeting outdoors by a tree, waiting for the eponymous Godot. They wait and discuss their waiting. Master and slave, Pozzo and Lucky pass through, Pozzo conversing with the original pair, while Lucky speaks only in a philosophical torrent. A boy, a goatherd for Godot, also appears.
“We’re all lonely, all waiting for something. In our lives, there’s that idea have I done this before?” Beckwith said about how the play continues to resonate.
Beckwith has seen the play many times — first during her undergraduate years — and has long wanted to direct it.
“There’s vaudeville and slapstick in it, but I don’t want to go overboard with that,” Beckwith said. “We are seeing what we can find in it rather than what other people have said it means.”
