Edelstein

French guitarist Pierre Bensusan returns to Montpelier on Oct. 21 for a solo concert.

One of the most sophisticated and elegant guitarists on the planet returns to Montpelier Friday, Oct. 21, after a hiatus of several years prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pierre Bensusan, the French guitarist, a frequent visitor to the state, was scheduled for three concerts in Vermont in April 2020, along with his five-month tour of North America, but they were canceled. His return this month is a welcome chance to hear one of the world’s best guitarists. Bensusan’s recent album “Azwan” was recorded in preparation for the 2020 tour; his previous tour was in 2017, five years ago.

