How will viewers perceive a 600-year-old Italian statue of Saint Sebastian, on display through July 3 at the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena, California? With devotion or aesthetically?
Contemporary aesthetics assert that anything exhibited in a museum or gallery is art. This particular statue was first a vehicle for the Roman Catholic faithful’s prayers requesting the saint’s intercession with God, but it can also be appreciated aesthetically nowadays.
Who was Saint Sebastian? Despite his popularity in art history, details of his life are sparingly few. According to legend, as is the case with many saints, Sebastian (256-288 A.D.) was a Roman centurion condemned to death twice by Emperor Diocletian for his Christian beliefs.
The myth is that he survived death by arrow squad and was nursed back by Saint Helen, a holy woman. After his recovery, Sebastian confronted Diocletian publicly and was clubbed to death by the throng for his imprudence. (What was he thinking?)
With his pious endurance and “miraculous” recovery after the “arrows chapter” of his life, Sebastian became associated centuries later with salvation from the Bubonic Plague which persisted in Europe from the 1300s to the 1600s, inspiring numerous artistic images in the form of sculptures but especially paintings. They were exhibited in churches, shrines and in private homes.
The saint’s myth and legacy have shifted with cultural interests throughout the centuries. He was embraced as a patron of divine protection during Medieval times. By the dawn of the Renaissance, artists were emulating prototypes of masculinity associated with the classic Greek world.
However, it was only in 1615, during the post-Renaissance Baroque, when Guido Reni’s (Italian, 1575-1642) paintings of Saint Sebastian became Catholic icons.
Reni’s paintings of the saint (he painted six) depict him tied to a tree, his body bristling with arrows. Indeed, there is a distinct sensuality to his Saint Sebastian— and in the paintings of the subject that were created in the following centuries.
The saint shows his youthful body with hips shifting to the right or left that make them more rounded to to look more like a woman’s (“contrapposto” in Italian), narrow-waisted and looking upwards towards heaven with an expression caught between torment and transcendence.
This depiction was the one that was embraced by today’s LGBTQ community, who saw their own experiences mirrored in Saint Sebastian’s “beautiful suffering.”
“Saint Sebastian,” the statue exhibited at the Norton Simon, was sculpted by the circle of Matteo Civitali (Italian, 1436-1501) in the second half of the 15th century. The statue is of polychromed (colored) wood, standing just less than 5-feet-tall — seemingly too big to be in a private home and too small for a church.
The saint is shown in typical Middle Ages sculpture archetype: slim body, expressionless face. Sebastian is shown nude except for a simple undergarment. However, they do not show any sensuality — emotion was the domain of painters then. (Unless, of course, you are Michelangelo and sculpted “The Pieta” (1498-99).
Maggie Bell, an assistant curator at the museum, writes: “Much can be gleaned from the sculpture itself. For instance, X-ray imaging and chemical analysis revealed the statue’s internal and material composition.”
“The data,” she continues, “unlocks new aspects of the sculpture’s historical context and offers insight into carving wood, molding gesso and applying flesh-colored paint”.
However, these are the domain of curators, art historians, and those who work with art maintenance and renovations. They do not attract regular museum goers.
Therefore, one is left with nothing else to add, except to pinpoint the age of the artwork: 600 years is indeed a long time, especially for those of us who inhabitant of the New World.
