Pressed to describe his adventurous and compelling compositions that blur the line between jazz and classical music, Matthew Evan Taylor says it’s somewhere between “mixed music” and “craft music.”
“Mixed music” is a term that African American composer Joseph C. Phillips Jr. uses to describe his own fusion of classical, jazz, funk and R&B.
“I wouldn’t go so far as to classify it as that,” said Taylor in a phone interview last week, “but I definitely think that the kind of blurred lines of what I do is kind of typical of an African American who grew up listening to a ton of different music.
And “craft music” is a term he heard from his friend Gabriela Lena Frank, a renowned pianist and composer who is included in the Washington Post’s list of the 35 most significant women composers in history.
“I’m somewhere in there: craft music and mixed music,” he said. “One of those.”
On Sunday, the Alabama-raised, Middlebury-based Taylor, 40 — who moved to Vermont in 2016 for a two-year residency at Middlebury College and is now a full-time music professor — will play a free show on a bill that includes the acclaimed New York City string group JACK Quartet, which will perform the world premiere of Wadada Leo Smith’s String Quartet No. 13 (with soprano voice).
JACK will also perform two of Taylor’s compositions — “Dawn of a New Day” and “Antsy” — in addition to other material.
“Dawn of a New Day,” co-commissioned by the Orchestra of St. Luke’s and the Gabriela Lena Frank Creative Academy of Music, is a still and slow burning 2019 composition for quartet. While “Antsy,” which Taylor wrote during the pandemic as part of the Creative Academy’s mission to support freelance musicians, is a more frantic and staccato duo for violin and viola.
“It’s a short piece but really fun to put together,” said Taylor of the latter. “It’s indicative of how I was feeling at the moment, where I was kind of stuck in time but had all this nervous energy and angst built into each day.”
For Taylor’s portion of the show, he’ll be performing in his trademark style of using a looping station while improvising on saxophones and other instruments. “I’ll probably be playing some flute and maybe even break out bass clarinet or something,” he said.
“It’s gonna be really cool,” he said about the show. “And I think we’re going to preview some other material as well.”
