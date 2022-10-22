VSO Sidebar

Middlebury composer Matthew Evans Taylor’s “from despair … Light!” will receive its world premiere at the Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s Oct. 29 and 30 concerts.

 Courtesy Vermont Symphony Orchestra

A new work — “from despair … Light!” — by Middlebury composer Matthew Evan Taylor, is part of a series he has written in the wake of his grandmother’s passing, “My African American Requiem.”

“This piece is about resilience after a loss in the midst of grief,” the composer said in a recent interview. “I wrote the poem for the piece. It’s a personal piece of acceptance and catharsis.”

