Rising Tuareg singer and guitarist Mdou Moctar brings his mesmerizing sound to Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom Wednesday, performing at the intimate Alexander Twilight Theatre at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon.
Moctar, 33, is touring in support of his widely lauded 2019 album, “Ilana (The Creator),” which landed on a plethora of “best album” lists last year — NPR called it “a modern classic” and “the most insane psychedelic guitar album of the 21st century.”
Wednesday’s show is only his second in the Green Mountain State, following an early-July performance at ArtsRiot in Burlington.
One of the most innovative artists in contemporary Saharan music, a genre that includes pioneering northern Mali band Tinariwen and Nigerian guitar wizard Bombino, Moctar — who Esquire recently dubbed “the Hendrix of the Sahara” — is known for his unconventional interpretations of Tuareg guitar. Tuareg rock, or desert blues as it’s sometimes called, is a fusion of African folk and American blues and rock.
Hailing from a small village in the West African country of Niger, Moctar is a self-taught guitarist — on a handmade guitar, no less — who grew up listening to Tuareg guitar greats, traveling to Nigeria at age 22 to record his debut album (2008’s “Anar”). Five years later, in 2013, he released “Afelan,” an album of songs compiled from field recordings. And in 2017, he created a solo folk album, “Sousoume Tamachek,” playing every instrument since he didn’t have a band.
“Ilana (The Creator)” is Moctar’s first true studio album with a full band. Recorded in Detroit at the tail end of a U.S. tour by engineer Chris Koltay — who he bonded with over the music of ZZ Top (especially the band’s 1973 album “Tres Hombres”) — the album is easily his most ambitious set to date.
Spin called it “a dense listen, as steeped in the language of American psych-rock as it is in Tuareg guitar music,” adding: “Whether you’re here for face-melting solos or pointed political critique, no one does either quite like him.”
Rock influences can certainly be found on the stellar album, though he was only introduced to the genre in the past few years while on tour.
“I don’t know what rock is, exactly,” he says in press materials. “I only know how to play in my style. I’m a very curious person and I want to push Tuareg music far.”
