Kyle Thomas moved from his beloved hometown of Brattleboro to Los Angeles in 2011 after his musical persona, King Tuff, signed to the esteemed Sub Pop Records label and he decided to pursue a career as a musician.
But the Green Mountain State remains a major influence on Thomas’ music, more so than ever on his lauded new King Tuff album, “Smalltown Stardust.” King Tuff celebrates the album with a sold-out hometown show March 25 at the Stone Church.
Released in January, Thomas says the album was inspired by his longing for the “magical” place of his upbringing as the pandemic started to set in the in the spring of 2020. Holing up in his home studio in the hills and canyons of Mount Washington, California, Thomas set out to write a love letter to the small town that formed him.
“I think growing up there has influenced everything I’ve done,” said Thomas last month in a phone interview from L.A. “I’ve always drawn a lot of inspiration from Brattleboro, and just growing up in Vermont.”
“I’m really thankful that I grew up there,” he added. “It was actually hard for me to leave there. It’s such a special place.”
“I was just able to be myself there and wear weird clothes and write songs in the coffee shop all day. So that really made me who I am.”
Thomas said he was 18 or 19 when he came up with the King Tuff name at downtown Brattleboro institution Mocha Joe’s. He wrote it down on a piece of paper with a little lightning bolt that he drew, and then carried it around in his wallet.
Based on his initials and an obvious play on King Tut, Thomas calls it “a funny name … because I’m not tough at all and I don’t want to be king,” he said with a laugh. “But these names, they just stick to you sometimes.”
King Tuff was officially formed a little over 20 years ago. After recording several unreleased albums, though, Thomas delved into other music projects like hard rock group Witch (with J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr.) and indie-rock band Happy Birthday. But King Tuff came back around, releasing its debut album, “King Tuff Was Dead,” in 2008.
“No matter how many times I try and kill King Tuff, it always comes back,” said Thomas with a laugh. “I think you just gotta be relentless with whatever you do, and eventually something happens.”
“Smalltown Stardust” is a follow-up to Thomas’ expansive 2018 album, “The Other,” which found him distancing himself from the harder garage-rock sound of his earlier albums in favor of a more contemplative, psychedelic-tinged sound.
Thomas has always included a couple folk-based and more tender tunes on his albums. On “Smalltown Stardust,” though, he leans into his earlier Vermont folk and roots music influences with stellar results.
“I think this record is much more in the zone of what I actually listen to and like,” said Thomas.
‘Spiritual medicine’
“Smalltown Stardust” was coproduced by singer-songwriter Sasami, aka Sasami Ashworth, who cowrote all but three of the 10 tunes in addition to adding deft vocal harmonies throughout.
Sasami was living at Thomas’ house along with housemate Meg Duffy, aka Hand Habits, as the pandemic set in. Stuck together, the three artists made the most of the situation, recording Hand Habits’ 2021 album, “Fun House,” Sasami’s 2022 album, “Squeeze,” and Thomas’ new King Tuff record.
“It was amazing that we had each other and that we were able to open our worlds up to each other and make music,” said Thomas. “And I think it’ll go down in my memory as just a really special time. It was a very specific chapter of time that was pretty incredible.”
A stunning set that soars on inspired songwriting and instrumentation, “Smalltown Stardust” is a gorgeous gem of an album that brims with tenderness, joy and a positive spirit that’s as infectious as the music.
Gentle opener “Love Letters to Plants” sets the tone with dramatic strings and lush vocal harmonies, before launching into the breezy folk rock of “How I Love.”
Thomas’ three solo compositions are album highlights. “Pebbles in a Stream” is spellbinding and dreamy, with Thomas playing acoustic guitar alongside piano, strings and saxophone.
And the anthemic “Rock River” and “The Bandits of Blue Sky” take things up a notch. The former — about the popular southern Vermont spot that Thomas called “a little magical zone” — rides an upbeat rock groove to great effect. And the latter is a sweeping song that Thomas said is about depression.
“Tell Me” is a pretty love song, while “Always Find Me” is a beautiful ode to Brattleboro with the following lines:
“When I close my eyes I’m goin’ home
Green mountains and cloudy days are where I’m bound
I got my rooftops and old haunts, townies out in the cold
All those legends and lost souls”
Colorful nature imagery abounds throughout the album, especially in the upbeat and joyous “Portrait of God”:
“I’m not the kinda guy that goes to church on Sunday
I’d rather spend my time worshipping in my own way
Walking in the woods, wading in the river
Breathing in the mountain air”
The power and magic of the natural world has long been a part of Thomas’ music, but it’s especially prevalent on “Smalltown Stardust.”
“It’s always there,” said Thomas. “But I definitely focused more on it because I was really missing it a lot, missing the trees and the green.”
Regarding the current state of the climate, Thomas said that “music and art is one way to combat that stuff,” adding: “We need some kind of medicine, spiritual medicine.”
“For me, making music and writing songs, that certainly helps,” he said. “I try to make music that would make other people feel good, too, and connect to the actual positive things in life.”
Thomas, who said he makes frequent visits back to Brattleboro from Los Angeles, turned 40 in January.
“I like getting old,” he said. “I won’t be in my true form until I have fully white hair and a fully white beard. Then I’ll be in my true wizard form.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.