After wowing audiences with his astounding production of “Lulu” in 2015, South African artist William Kentridge now focuses his extraordinary visual imagination on Berg’s other operatic masterpiece, “Wozzeck,” which comes to cinemas for the first time.
Local screenings are at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater, and 12:55 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Rutland’s Paramount Theatre.
Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin is on the podium for this important event, with baritone Peter Mattei as the disturbed title character. Soprano Elza van den Heever is Wozzeck’s unfaithful mate, alongside a commanding cast that also includes tenor Christopher Ventris, bass-baritone Christian Van Horn and tenor Gerhard Siegel.
The performance of “Wozzeck” will be transmitted live to more than 2,200 movie theaters in more than 70 countries as part of the Met’s Live in HD series. The transmission will be hosted by bass-baritone Eric Owens, who stars as Porgy in “The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess” later this season.
In Middlebury, Scott Morrison will give a pre-show talk in the Byers Studio downstairs at 12:15 p.m. with refreshments sponsored by the Opera Company of Middlebury.
Middlebury tickets are $24, $10 for students; call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org. Town Hall Theater is located at 68 S. Pleasant St. in Middlebury, Vermont.
Rutland tickets are $23, $10 for students; call 802-775-0570, or go online to www.paramountvt.org. The Paramount Theatre is at 30 Center St. in Rutland.
