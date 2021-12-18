When you’ve got a successful product you tend not to tamper with it. Such is the style of singer-songwriter Michele Fay from Ripton on her fifth album “Zucchini Days.” We find this release, as in her previous ones, contain songs that are easily translated to the Vermont lifestyle and a band that is very comfortable in making the words and melodies come to life.
On this 10-track album we have eight songs by Fay, an instrumental she wrote and the traditional tune “This Train.” The band — Fay on guitar, banjo and vocals; Tim Price on guitars and mandolin; Mike Santosusso on upright bass; and harmony vocals; and Kalev Freeman on fiddle — a unit that has performed and recorded together for over a decade. Freeman is the “newcomer” having taken the place of the former Lausanne Allen a few albums back. Additionally, on this recording, Freeman Corey adds fiddle to three tracks while Colin McCaffrey brings dobro, mandolin, guitar and fiddle parts to the album that he engineered and mixed.
There is a strong bent toward continuity in the recording and the playing on this album. What we liked on 2010’s “Travelin’ That Road” remains the same. Back then we praised the band writing, “What is especially appealing on this album is the tightness of the musicians and the well-conceived vocal harmonies.”
We praised Fay as “a good rhythm guitarist and banjoist.” Santosusso “keeps a solid, if understated, beat on the big fiddle.” We wrote that, “Price is the main melodic instrumentalist in the band. His work on mandolin and guitar is subtle and constrained which seems just right for this tight ensemble.”
Not much has changed stylistically and that is good for a unit that wants to keep its fan base happy and interested in buying the new album. “Zucchini Days,” also the title of the lone instrumental on the album, is the first release since “Believe” from 2015. We’re not sure what took so long, as the previous four albums were spaced two or three years apart, but we’re pleased that Fay et al went back into the studio.
There is little or no pretense on this album. The songs speak of home, Vermont, family, friendship and ancestry. These are good subjects to explore musically.
Track one, “That Little House on the Hill,” sets the theme for the album. Fay writes: “Oh that little house on the hill/ I can see it standing still/ I’m missing these old memories/ I know I always will.”
“By the Otter Creek” keeps the album firmly placed in Fay’s neighborhood. “Well I wouldn’t mind lying by the Otter Creek/ That flows on down from that mountain peak/ And I look up at them northern geese/ so alive, so at peace.”
As we’ve noted on previous reviews, Fay “is primarily a folksinger who leans toward a country music sensibility. Her voice is a clear mid-soprano. She’s not a belter but her singing has power and she uses that power for emphasis.”
In times fraught with fear and angst hearing music that is grounded in concepts that are apolitical with solid musical underpinnings is important. On “Zucchini Days,” Michele Fay and her band help us remember that life was, and will continue to be based on the pleasures around us.
The Michele Fay Band’s previous albums are available for listening on a limited basis at themichelefayband.bandcamp.com/album/believe You can order “Zucchini Days” at michelefayband.com
