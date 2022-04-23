‘There is no single way to look at or understand a work of art,” reads the opening of the “Creation and Interpretation” panel in the entry gallery of the Middlebury College Museum of Art.
This introduction reminds viewers that even when names are forgotten, each artwork was created by a specific person or group of people with their own history and unique personal story. It encourages viewers to discover their own points of connection.
This first gallery, a visual feast, offers visitors extraordinary opportunities for connection. Abstracts include El Anatsui’s enamel on aluminum 2014 “Untitled (with Red),” Emily Mason’s vivid 1992 “A Scarlet Log” and Andy Warhol’s 1984 “Rorschach.” Narrative works include Carmen Lomas Garza’s 1991 “Cumpleaños de Lala y Tudi” with a little girl taking on a fish shaped piñata at a birthday party and Isaak Koedijk’s 1648 oil painting “The Empty Wineglass.” Black and red figure Greek amphora from the 5th and 6th centuries BCE and relief sculpture in gray schist with scenes from the life of the Buddha from the 2nd to 3rd century transport viewers to themes explored by artists across ages.
Middlebury College Museum of Art reopened to the public on April 15, after being closed since the outbreak of the pandemic. Through these two plus years, it has only been open to Middlebury students, faculty and staff with reservations.
Visitors will see big changes.
“We like to say we made COVID lemonade with the lemons we were handed by being closed. We were able to rethink our permanent collection exhibitions,” said Richard Saunders, museum director. “
Middlebury Museum’s collection includes more than 6,000 objects. They span millennia — an early Cycladic marble figure dates from 2800-2700 BCE, a cylinder seal with an antelope from southern Mesopotamia, now Iraq, from 3100-2900 BCE – to ongoing acquisitions of new works. Simone Leigh’s 2020 breathtaking bronze “Sentinel IV,” Kehinde Wiley’s 2006 “Thomas Armory I,” and Martine Gutierrez’s 2014 inkjet print on paper “Girl Friends (Anita & Marie) are among new acquisitions in the current exhibitions.
“One of the things behind our reinstallation was to make sure that it is welcoming to everyone. Grouping of objects thematically as opposed to geographically or chronologically allows people to see continuity between different parts of the world or different time periods in terms of messages that we take away from different kinds of art,” said Saunders.
Diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility are central to the approach at the museum, explained Saunders.
Among the innovations at the museum is “Label Talk.” At many artworks, along with the conventional label, are personal responses to the artwork – offering fresh perspectives and alternative to anonymity of conventional museum notes.
Ghanaian artist El Anatsui is known for his expansive draping undulating wall hangings composed of discarded caps and foil wrappers from liquor bottles. His choice of materials powerfully reference consumerism and transatlantic triangular trade of rum, enslaved human beings, and other goods.
In “Untitled (with Red)” El Anatsui brought together scans of multiple sculptures in a digital collage then translated those to silkscreen applied to a pliable aluminum sheet.
Label Talk entries for “Untitled (with Red)” include two by Middlebury students.
Pearl Akoto, notes a similarity between the piece and Kente fabric, that it “shares with Kente a core purpose of glorifying the power of color. It commands each one of us to stare a second longer wondering where these circles originated and how they can illuminate and inform the future paths we take.”
Afua Amoa Bonsu comments on a personal connection to the artist’s color choice and notes, “…having artwork made by a Ghanaian artist placed in the college’s museum as well as being asked to write a label for this piece gives me a bit of hope. It helps me believe that both the college and the museum are actually making efforts to hear and represent people of color and not just saying sweet things.”
Thematic arrangements through the museum effectively draw visitors into engagement with artworks. In the second permanent gallery, “Representing and Adorning the Body” and “Portraiture” bring viewers face to face with people from a bronze Roman Venus to Norman Rockwell’s 1946 “Willie Gillis in College” to Kehinde Wiley’s 2006 “Thomas Amory I.”
The exhibition “Contemporary to Classical: Highlights from the New Collection Handbook,” features more than 40 works from the museum’s permanent collection that are included in its just released handbook. The Handbook, five years in the works, celebrates 50 years of building the museum’s collection. Although the college received many gifts of art through the years, its first art museum dates to 1970, and its colleections committee to 1985. The present Middlebury College Museum of Art opened in 1992.
“Into the Screen: Digital Art from teamLab” features an immersive digital work — an entire wall — of a moving turbulent ocean panorama of crashing waves. teamLab is an art collective founded in Tokyo that creates environments where viewers are “inside the art.”
Along with the brilliantly selected themes and artworks, the museum also has made physical changes that many will find welcome. Artworks are displayed slightly lower on the walls, comfortable while standing, but much more readily accessible to wheelchair users. Labels are in rather larger typeface to be readily legible.
