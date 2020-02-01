One of the great things about film festivals is that you have a chance to see great movies that didn’t make it to your local movie theater.
The Middlebury New Filmmaker’s Festival screens and selects outstanding films for its annual festival, and the top films each year go on a winter tour to other towns that wouldn’t otherwise screen them.
Two of the top films from the fifth annual festival this past August were prominent independent documentary feature films, and they’ll be showing at Rutland’s Paramount Theatre Sunday, Feb. 9. Introduced by the Paramount Executive Director Bruce Bouchard, this special event will feature a screening of “The Dog Doc” at 1 p.m. followed by “Don’t Be Nice” at 3:30 p.m.
“The Dog Doc,”directed by Cindy Meehl, the opening night film at MNFF this past August, follows a veterinarian who treats animals holistically after other vets have given up on them.
It follows Dr. Marty Goldstein, a founding father of integrative veterinary medicine, and his colleagues in South Salem, New York who have created a mecca for pets and owners looking for last-chance healing. Combining conventional medical training with cutting-edge alternative therapies, Goldstein’s deeply empathetic philosophy offers a vital example of how improving overall health rather than merely treating disease is transformative for all living things.
“Don’t Be Nice” is as edgy as it sounds. Directed by Max Powers, it’s the compelling story of the upstart Bowery Slam Poetry Team in New York City preparing for the national championships during the summer of 2016.
The title comes from the advice offered by one of the coaches, “Don’t be nice, be necessary.” The film takes place over several months in a fly-on-the-wall approach. If you want to know if the team wins, you’ll have to see the film. It was selected as Best Feature Documentary at the fifth annual Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival this past August.
“The Paramount Theatre is very pleased to once again be Rutland’s host venue for the MNFF Vermont Tour,” Bouchard said. “We are thrilled to bring two exceptional documentaries to our Rutland audience: ‘The Dog Doc,’ a deep dive into compassionate veterinary practice, and ‘Don’t Be Nice,’ a muscular, stunning journey into the hyper theatrical world of slam poetry. The film absolutely blew me away.”
“This year’s documentaries are both timely and relevant,” MNFF Artistic Director Jay Craven said. “One addressing innovative ideas in medical treatments and the other taking us up-close and inside the rich multi-cultural world of slam poetry.”
“We love this tour,” added Lloyd Komesar, MNFF producer. “And it is steadily building a sizeable audience.”
