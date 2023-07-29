When Barry Levinson directed his first film 40 years ago, a thoughtful comedy/drama about growing up that was criticized for not having a plot, it didn’t look as if it would launch his prolific ensuing career. It looked like the film that might end it.

“When I did ‘Diner,’ the studio looked at me like I’d done a film in another language,” Levinson said years ago. “The movie was so bad in their minds that they thought, ‘It’s impossible to even fix it,’ so they left it alone and tried to bury the film instead. And that turned out to be the saving grace.”

janellefaignant@gmail.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0