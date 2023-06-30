Vermonters are increasingly interested in world music and the entertainment committee at the Middlesex Bandstand Summer Concert Series has planned a series of six concerts for its 17th season that feature several groups with an international flavor. The setting for the concerts is a natural bowl where listeners can relax in chairs or blankets in a family friendly atmosphere.

“Last year, we hosted a number of terrific musicians from outside the United States, and it was wildly successful,” said committee member Elliot Burg, “so we’ve decided to continue that approach this year while at the same time presenting some excellent local acts.”

