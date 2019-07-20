Hot concert options abound in the coming week, when a slew of esteemed artists take over outdoor and indoor stages in Burlington — including sold-out shows by Lord Huron at Shelburne Museum (July 21) and the dynamite double-bill of Lake Street Dive and the Wood Brothers at Burlington Waterfront Park (July 25).
Here’s a look at the midsummer options:
July 26-27: Twiddle’s Tumble Down
The ever-rising Castleton-born, reggae-funk-fusion band Twiddle headlines its own fest for the fourth straight year. Friday’s lineup includes roots reggae standout Stephen Marley and jam quintet Ghost Light, while Saturday features Brooklyn power-funk group Turkuaz and Montana psychedelic bluegrass band Kitchen Dwellers. Twiddle closes out both nights, with three sets on Friday and two on Saturday.
There are also two official Tumble Down After Parties at Higher Ground. Friday finds Everyone’s Dead, featuring Matt Butler of Everyone Orchestra and a host of musicians that includes members of Turkuaz and Twiddle, among others. Saturday features Mihali & Friends, with Twiddle’s Mihali Savoulidis performing original songs and covers with an assortment of special guests.
Twiddle’s Tumble Down Festival is 3:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 26-27 at Burlington Waterfront Park (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $65 for two-day pass, $42 for one-day pass (free for children 12 and younger; $47 day of show); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
Tumble Down After Parties:
Friday, July 26: Everyone’s Dead feat. Matt Butler — Higher Ground Ballroom, 11 p.m. $18 advance, $24 day of show (all ages); call 877-987-6487 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
Saturday, July 27: Mihali & Friends — Higher Ground Ballroom, 11 p.m. $18 advance, $24 day of show (all ages); call 877-987-6487 or go online towww.highergroundmusic.com.
July 26: Gregory Alan Isakov, Haley Heynderickx
Colorado-based indie-folk artist — and full-time farmer — Gregory Alan Isakov returns to the Flynn Center, the locale of his last area appearance three years ago with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra.
Isakov performs this time in support of his fourth full-length album, “Evening Machines.” Released last fall, the mesmerizing album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Americana/Folk Albums Chart.
The album “showcases his emotionally evocative songwriting style; rich in narrative detail and beautifully contemplative,” according to NPR, while Consequence of Sound said it “finds the gifted songwriter doing what he does best: painting a landscape in simple language that stirs our most complex emotions.”
Opening the show is rising Portland, Oregon-based singer-songwriter Haley Heynderickx, performing in support of her stellar 2018 debut album, “I Need to Start a Garden.”
Gregory Alan Isakov and opener Haley Heynderickx perform at 8 p.m. Friday, July 26 at the Flynn Center, Burlington (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $36-$56 ($3 more day of show); call 802-863-5966 or go online to www.flynntix.org.
July 27: Steve Gunn
One of the more intriguing artists of his generation, Steve Gunn, 41, is a spellbinding singer and guitarist who Vulture called “a musician’s musician while helping evolve the sound of indie’s hazy interpretation of Americana.”
Gunn, who was last in the area for the 2018 Waking Windows festival, returns in support of a stunning and assured new album, “The Unseen in Between,” released in January via Matador Records.
“The songs are sweeping, with intricate finger picking and rich instrumentation, the lyrics meditative and intimate,” said The New York Times, while Rolling Stone said the nine songs “set the bar for guitar-based transcendence.”
“Rather than simply showcase his dazzling guitar playing,” said the All Music Guide, “he delivers carefully crafted, uncharacteristically tight and well-written songs with guitars, keyboards, strings, reeds — and percussion — translating them without artifice or instrumental disguise.”
Steve Gunn and openers Bill Mackay and Wildflower perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at ArtsRiot, Burlington. Tickets are $15 (all ages; general admission); call 802-540-0406 or go online to www.artsriot.com.
July 28: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
Formed six years ago by drummer Joe Russo, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead — a five-piece group that includes Marco Benevento, Dave Dreiwitz, Scott Metzger and Tommy Hamilton — is easily one of the most talented bands to take on the celebrated repertoire of the Grateful Dead.
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead performs at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 28 at Burlington Waterfront Park (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $49 advance, $53 day of show (free for children 12 and younger); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
