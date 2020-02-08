For such a short month – one day longer this year – February is seriously stocked with a plethora of smokin’ music options. Here’s a look at three noteworthy offerings in the coming week.
Monday: GalacticGalactic, which brings its 25th anniversary tour to Higher Ground Monday, is a New Orleans institution known for its tight instrumentation and adventurous spirit that has found the funk and jazz band branching off into hip-hop, pop and electronic with stellar results.
The group has maintained the same core quintet of musicians: the rock-solid rhythm foundation of drum dynamo Stanton Moore and bassist Robert Mercurio, along with keyboardist Richard Vogel, guitarist Jeffrey Raines and secret weapon saxophonist and harmonica player Ben Ellman.
Galactic performs in support of its 10th album, “Already Ready Already,” released last year. The disc finds the band in top form, incorporating modern rhythms and electronic instrumentation while once again enlisting a diverse array of vocal collaborators, culled mainly from the Crescent City scene.
The band now features New Orleans singer Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph, 31, who is perhaps best known as the backing vocalist for the eclectic band Tank and the Bangas.
“Our community is so rich with talent,” says Ellman of New Orleans in press materials. “We’re just lucky to be in a situation where we can make phone calls, then someone comes to the studio, we kick it, start working on things. It’s all really organic.”
Opening the show is Southern Avenue, a rising Memphis quintet that stirs soul, blues and R&B into its infectious mix. The group is touring in support of its impressive sophomore album, “Keep On,” released last year on Concord Records and nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues Album.
Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph and opener Southern Avenue perform at 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10 at Higher Ground Ballroom, S. Burlington. Tickets are $25 advance, $28 day of show (all ages); call 877-987-6487 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
Tuesday: RapsodyNorth Carolina hip hop and soul artist Rapsody, aka Marlanna Evans, 37, has become a rising force in hip hop. The three-time Grammy Award nominee brings her “A Black Woman Created This” tour to Burlington, by far the smallest city on her itinerary of U.S. and Canadian dates.
Rapsody performs in support of her widely lauded third album, “Eve,” released in August. A self-described “love letter to all black women,” the album includes 16 songs named specifically for her heroes – from Nina Simone and Oprah Winfrey to Sojourner Truth and Afeni Shakur.
The album has inspired praise for Rapsody as one of the best rappers around, period – Pitchfork called it “the record where her top-tier status becomes undeniable.”
And Rolling Stone called it “a masterpiece of hip-hop feminism,” adding: “Easily one of the best rap albums of the year, it’s the sound of a skilled artist becoming a vital one and asserting her place not only in the genre but in the world.”
“It means so much to have the opportunity to bring the songs from ‘Eve’ to life on this tour,” says Rapsody in press materials. “I look forward to saluting the magic of black women on stage each night of this tour.”
Rapsody and openers Sa-Roc, Heather Victoria and Niko Brim perform at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Club Metronome, Burlington (Signal Kitchen Presents). Tickets are $20 advance, $22 day of show (age 18 and older); call 802-658-4771 or go online to https://liveatnectars.com.
Thursday; Feb. 15: Lyrics BornBerkeley, California-via-Tokyo emcee Lyrics Born, aka Tsutomu “Tom” Shimura, 47, brings his funky hip-hop sound to the Pickle Barrel in Killington Thursday and Club Metronome in Burlington Feb. 15.
Lyrics Born is touring in support of his 2018 album, “Quite a Life,” his 10th solo album – making him the first Asian-American solo rapper to release 10 albums. Serving up a dance-inducing blend of funk and soul mixed with old-school hip hop, the album features such special guests as Aloe Blacc, Del Tha Funkee Homosapien, Gift of Gab, Galactic and Chali 2na.
The album was produced by Robert Mercurio of the New Orleans-based band Galactic (see above), who also produced Lyrics Born’s 2015 album, “Real People.”
“I really wanted to keep that sort of funky New Orleans retro-soul kind of bounce going with this album,” Lyrics Born told Oregon daily paper the Bend Bulletin last year. “It’s just a sound that I really love, and I can do so much with it.”
Lyrics Born performs at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at the Pickle Barrel, Killington. Tickets are $12.72 (age 21 and older); call 802-422-3035 or go online to www.picklebarrelnightclub.com.
Lyrics Born and opener Juicebox perform at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Nectar’s, Burlington. Tickets are $12 advance, $15 day of show (age 21 and older); call 802-658-4771 or go online to https://liveatnectars.com.
