NEW YORK, N.Y. – Joan Miró realized very early that he had difficulty drawing the human figure. But, like great modern artists, he created his own visual language, borrowing ideas primarily from nature, the seen and unseen world, and dreams, as well. In the span of almost seven decades of productive work, he became a modern master.
Miró was born in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain in 1893, and died at 90 in Palma, Mallorca, Spain on Christmas Day, 1983. Like other major painters, he went through different phases before reaching maturity. The show at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), “Joan Miró: Birth of the World,” features 60 works — paintings, drawings, graphics, sculpture — including some of the most representative works of each of these phases.
In 1921 Miró settled in Paris, at the time the cultural and artistic capital of the world. As it happened, the surrealist movement had its day between the two world wars during Miró’s stay in the City of Light. He became a surrealist painter and a particular painting became celebrated all over the world as part of post-World War II gestural abstraction.
“The Birth of the World” (1925), a large (8’3/4” by 6’6¾) oil on canvas, according to Miró, represents “a sort of genesis,” the amorphous beginnings of life.” MoMA acquired this painting in 1972. Since then it has been on display in the museum’s collection galleries, and it is widely considered one of the artist’s greatest works.
The exhibition continues chronologically with works until the 1950s, including what is often referred to as Miró’s “savage paintings,” that responded to the rising political tensions in Spain in the years leading up to the Spanish Civil War. One of these works included in the exhibition, “Rope and People” (1935), combines a crude hank of coiled rope with bright colors and grotesque figuration to produce an aggressive physicality.
Forced into exile in late 1936 due to his Republican sympathies, Miró moved his family to Varengeville, a small town in Normandy. There he began a series of small gouache and oil washes on paper collectively known as the “Constellations.” These works had a sense of immensity despite their small size. They include “The Escape Ladder” (1940) and “The Beautiful Bird Revealing the Unknown to a Pair of Lovers” (1941), which are featured together in the exhibition.
By the end of World War II, Miró had established the magical pictographic imagery of wiry figures, birds, stars, and sexual symbols for which he became renowned. The exhibition closes with the “Mural Painting” (1950-51), commissioned for a Harvard University dining room, and a selection of ceramics and prints, mediums that Miró began to explore with increased intensity in the late 1950s.
This said, Miró is a painter to be seen, not explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.