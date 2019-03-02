The “Modern and Contemporary Works” exhibit at the Middlebury College Museum of Art is a gem of a show. The selections are carefully chosen and arranged so that there is a constant dialogue within the exhibit as the viewer moves from piece to piece. The proximity of the works enhances the resonance between them, as opposed to being in a larger gallery where each piece might be seen more in isolation.
One striking example of this is a work called “Rotoreliefs” by Marcel Duchamp. A turntable spins silent discs made of offset spiral lithographs in bold colors of red, black and white. In an adjacent gallery, Shirin Neshat’s “I Am its Secret” features a semi-veiled woman with Arabic writing in a circle covering her face. The spiral of red and black writing directly relates to Duchamp’s design, and brings to mind the question of what really changes. Are we only spinning the same old patterns over and over again, despite more than 50 years in between?
A bold, calligraphic piece, “Black Gesture on Copper Ground” by Robert Motherwell, features etched strokes on an ocher ground, and resembles a walking figure. Like an invitation to the show, it greets visitors as they enter. Warhol’s “Rohrshach” echoes the fluidity of Motherwell’s brush strokes and evokes a mysterious mask-like effigy. Together, they bring to mind the influence of Japanese ink painting on western art, lessons in capturing the essence of a subject in very few expressive lines.
Helen Frankenthaler’s “What Red Lines Can Do” uses the primary colors of red, blue and yellow to create a bold “V” at the bottom of the paper. It is a very bold and courageous piece, with the minimalist strokes maximizing the effect of the “V” that energizes the entire white space.
“Early Grave,” by Friedel Dzubas, is a powerful painting showing enormous skill and freedom of expression. Again, there is a calligraphic feel, but the opposite of the minimalist approach. The layers of blue, red, yellow and black oil paint portray a dynamic and mysterious relationship between the bold strokes.
Interspersed with works on the wall are a “Sounding Sculpture” made of flexible rods by Henry Bertoia, which continues to reverberate when activated, and a graceful “Leda” with flowing stainless steel elements by Ann Lilly. Tracey Moffatt’s videos of apocalyptic scenes from old films, and Christian Marclay’s black and white clips of famous film actors dialing on now-iconic phones, enliven the environment with moving images.
Catherine Opie presents an androgynous portrait of “Diane di Massa,” a C-print photograph that seems prescient in this present moment, given that it was created in 1994. Before looking at the title, one wonders if the figure is male or female and it clearly brings to mind the questions of gender identity that so dominate contemporary culture. The question of what comprises gender — psychological, cultural, physiological — is clearly presented in a heightened way in this portrait.
“Down with the Whiteness” from 1969, by Rupert Garcia, reminds us that the struggles that characterize a part of our country’s identity are far from existing in the past. Together with Banksy’s “Christ with Shopping Bags,” these artists keep reiterating the issues that most bedevil a complacent view of life. In “Nee Nee,” the artist Swoon features a woman of color drawing her own idealized world, perhaps as an antidote to the challenge of the everyday realities of American life.
Carmen Lomas Garcia, a narrative artist, paints a scene, “Baille (Dance),” populated with multi-generational Mexican-Americans. The mix of grandparents, children, couples, etc. is a reminder of the hidden world of undocumented migrant workers who sustain the dairy industry in Vermont. They are forced to sacrifice many of their cultural traditions as they leave families in Mexico to earn a living here.
“Story Teller,” an exquisite quilt made by Peggie T. Hartwell, is a magical piece, which is beautifully configured with a group of listeners of different ages raptly listening to the storyteller. Born into a family of quilt-makers and storytellers in South Carolina, her work is often biographical. The patterns of stitchery are extremely fluid and create a decorative flow between the background and figures. She received the Folk Heritage Award for Narrative Quilt Making in 2017.
In the end, the very poignant questions asked by these pieces of contemporary art are fully mirrored in Alice Neel’s “Portrait of Kathy Graham.” Neel is the quintessential artist of the question. The direct gaze that is characteristic of her portraits reminds us that the questions that art courageously raises resonate through years, and even centuries, and provide us with a mirror for our human condition which is still very much evolving, even in this present moment.
