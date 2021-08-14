The annual folk music concert returns to the Old West Church in Calais at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, after a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This highly anticipated annual event, produced by singer Deb Flanders, brings together some of Vermont’s most talented musicians and visiting vocalists. It’s a rare opportunity to hear some of the best in contemporary and traditional folk music in a venue right out of the early 19th century.
This year’s theme is “Celebrating Voices” and features singer, composer, and song-collector Moira Smiley. Smiley has made her musical mark traveling the world creating new works for voices and accompanying her performances with banjo, accordion, piano, and percussive movement. Her recordings feature spare, vocally driven collections of traditional songs and original polyphony.
Flanders and Smiley are joined by Pete Sutherland, a noted fiddler and banjo player, and fiddler Oliver Scanlon, who are two thirds of the folk band Pete’s Posse. Also joining the band are cellist Michael Close and violinist and fiddler Laura Markowitz.
Smiley has been called “a vocal polyglot,” and her voice and compositions have been featured in TED conferences, on BBC Radio and TV, NPR, ABC Australia, and live at venues including Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Walt Disney Concert Hall and Royal Festival Hall.
Smiley leads her own vocal group, moira smiley & VOCO, and also tours and records with pop artist Tune-Yards, Irish super-group Solas, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Tim O’Brien, Eric Whitacre, Los Angeles Master Chorale, New World Symphony and The Lyric String Quartet. She’s also sung with The Lomax and Folklife Projects, and Billy Childs’ Grammy Award-winning “Laura Nyro Re-Imagined.”
Smiley’s solo album “Unzip The Horizon” was introduced at the prestigious Savannah Music Festival in 2018, and she published its companion choral songbook in 2019. This February she released the vocal album, “In Our Voices.”
Smiley joins an impressive list of performers who have brought music to the historic church every August for 22 years. Flanders, herself an accomplished singer with two albums of historic folk songs to her credit has produced and hosted this summer concert in honor of her great-aunt, Helen Hartness Flanders, an internationally recognized ballad collector and authority on folk music found in New England and in the British Isles.
Along with fellow folk musician, music producer and collaborator Pete Sutherland, past guests have included Margaret MacArthur, Tony Barrand and John Roberts, Michele Choinière, Atwater-Donnelly, Julee Glaub, Daith Sproule, Colin McCaffrey, Will Patton, Sarah Blair, Skip Gorman, the MacArthur Family, Anna Roberts-Gevalt, Eamon O’Leary, Anaïs Mitchell, the composer of the Tony Award-winning “Hadestown,” the Alturas Duo, David and Nate Guzakov, Jane and Ailsa Oxnard from Northumberland, England.
The annual concert is a special event held in an historic building that is a must see for anyone who wants to get a feel for the 19th century. The Old West Church, built in 1825, is a well-preserved example of a New England meetinghouse, which served both religious and secular functions. Unique to Old West Church is the 19th-century blue paint used for various interior surfaces and the phrase “Remove Not The Ancient Landmark Which Thy Fathers Have Set” mounted above the pulpit in 1886.
The building has no electricity the music is performed without the aide of sound reinforcement. The concert begins in the afternoon in full light and ends as the light is fading. Attendees sit in what were once family worship pews. The surrounding countryside is bucolic and picturesque lending an air of family gathering after a hard week’s work on the farm in years past.
A portion of the show’s proceeds are donated to the Vermont Folklife Center in Middlebury.
