Two major events are convening on Montpelier next week, and they will be greeted with a blast of the best arts the capital city has to offer. Montpelier Alive has created ArtsFest, which will be presented Wednesday and Thursday in conjunction with the Historic Preservation Conference and the New England Foundation for the Arts Creativity Communities Exchange.
“We would love to showcase the creative energy and dynamism of this area to people coming here from across the region,” Dan Groberg, Montpelier Alive executive director, explained. “We’ll have an opportunity to show off what Montpelier is all about to people from across New England — but also to the broader public.”
Downtown will burst with art and creativity during the June 5-6 ArtsFest celebration, with many free events planned for both evenings. There will be broad variety of art for the whole family to enjoy — including theater, visual arts, live music, a cooking class, guided tours, dance, author talks, and a cardboard pinball machine arcade.
Wednesday evening, Langdon Street will be the focus for “Creativity Thrives Downtown.” The street party, presented by National Life Group, will feature live jazz by Bella and the Notables, bluegrass from Two Cents in the Till, Americana by Dana and Sue Robinson, and Cajun music from Chaque Fois! The “Colors of Montpelier” Community Mural Project and Ben Matchstick’s PinBox 3000 cardboard Pinball Artcade will offer hands-on activities as well.
Thursday will feature a bonus edition of the Montpelier Art Walk alongside a diverse array of events. Art Walk includes more than 30 venues to visit within a few blocks and exhibits feature contemporary artists as well as works from the past. Most exhibits have been up awhile, but Arts Fest will inaugurate two.
The venerable T.W. Wood Gallery will open “The Magic of Seeing – Inside and Outside of the Frame, Exploring the Illusion of Light, Space, Form and in Landscape Painting,” an exhibit featuring acrylic and ink paintings by Michael Strauss. The ArtsFest reception, 4 to 9 p.m., will feature an artist talk at 6 p.m.
The recently opened Garage Cultural Center, in conjunction with Art at the Kent, is presenting “Allegory,” featuring Vermont artists Julia Zanes, Donald Saaf and Hasso Ewing, curated by Nel Emlen and David Schutz. Their work evokes storytelling and metaphor through mixed media and egg tempera paintings, as well as sculpture.
Arts venues across Montpelier will also offer guided tours, illustrator David Macaulay speaks at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, and Modern Times Theater and Bread and Puppet Theater perform in City Hall Plaza. Lost Nation Theater will close the evening out with “The Complete History of Comedy (abridged)” as part of its new season.
“We were lucky enough to be the winning bidders to host the New England Foundation for the Arts Creative Communities Exchange,” Groberg said. “It’s a regional creative economy conference. Vermont is the last of the New England states to host.”
As part of hosting, Montpelier was asked to provide activities in the evenings. “The special quality of the arts we have to offer, more than in other places, play in important role bringing people together,” Groberg said. “We thought our festival would be a perfect way to do it.”
Before applying, Montpelier Alive brought together a team of organizations from the area, including the Vermont College of Fine Arts, the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, Vermont Historical Society, among others, for a total of about 25 people on the team.
“We recognize that the arts bring a lot of people to town and have a really important role in Montpelier,” Groberg said. “That’s why we organize the Art Walk on a quarterly basis. We organize the Brown Bag Summer Concert Series, which is eight performances. And we organize Moonlight Madness, and support street performances.”
