‘Amadeus,” the 1984 eight Academy Award-winning Miloš Forman film, didn’t originate the idea that Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was poisoned by his mediocre colleague Antonio Salieri, nor the 1979 Tony Award-winning Peter Schaffer Broadway hit it was based upon.
“‘Amadeus’ was such a popular movie after the stage play by Peter Schaffer, and that was inspired by the Alexander Pushkin play that inspired Rimsky-Korsakov to write an opera,” explains Mary Jane Austin. “They all stem from that work. And that came from the legend at the time that Mozart may have been poisoned by Salieri.
“In any case, it’s a good drama — even if it’s fictional,” Austin said. “It brings to life a lot of human emotions — jealousy, striving for excellence, the almost religious fervor that can accompany that, in contrast with sort of an easy genius. It sets up a really good story.”
Unadilla Theatre will present Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s 1898 two-character opera, “Mozart and Salieri, Aug. 3-12, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays.
The production will feature tenor Adam Hall as Mozart, bass Erik Kroncke as Salieri, with Austin on piano. As the opera is only 45 minutes, the program will be filled out with vocal music by Mozart, including excerpts from his operas “The Magic Flute,” “Don Giovanni” and a concert aria for bass voice and double bass. Guest artists will be soprano Mary Bonhag and bass player Evan Premo Aug. 3 and 5, and soprano Allison Steinmetz and Nick Brown on bass Aug. 10 and 12.
“What I’ve read is that Pushkin really favored Mozart, but Rimsky-Korsakov is favoring Salieri,” Kroncke said. “It’s kind of a twist.”
The part of Salieri was written for the great Russian bass Feodor Chaliapin (1873-1938).
“Chaliapin’s Salieri was considered almost heroic,” Kroncke said. “So it’s a very interesting take on that story.”
The opera is written in Russian, but this production will be in English — presenting some real challenges.
“It’s through-composed and the libretto is almost verbatim from the Pushkin,” Austin said. “We’re really wrestling with finding an English translation that fits the music, which caters to the Russian with the rhythm stream of the language.”
The vocal lines are arioso in style, more like recitative.
“You’re not going to have a real aria feel in the whole piece,” Austin said. “We’ve been finding ways that words and music can fit together.”
“The Russians put their emotions out there. The English translation that we’ve got is very stuffy and much more confined,” Kroncke.
They are adapting the script in an attempt to deliver the emotional intensity of the Russian original.
“At some point we had to stop making our adjustments because it gets too hard to memorize ... and you’ve done it five different ways,” Austin said. “What was really fun, Erik and I were working on adjusting the lyrics, and separately Adam was working on it, often we came up with the same solutions. More than a few times, I’d say 80% of the time we came up with the same solution.”
“Rimsky-Korsakov wrote a Russian piece,” Kroncke said. “But there is Mozartean music in it, there’s a lot of that.”
“Rimsky-Korsakov definitely works in the contrasts of the heaviness and chromaticism of Salieri’s opening monologue, and then Mozart enters in and it’s G Major, and it’s almost a caricature of Mozart’s style,” Austin said.
“Salieri’s music is more Russian in style — it gets pretty dark,” Austin said. “And then Mozart’s sunny music enters in. There’s a big piano solo in the middle, which starts off very tuneful and then becomes very, very chromatic and dramatic. It doesn’t sound the least bit like it’s in the Classical idiom at that point.”
Unadilla’s staging will be simple and organic.
“You basically have all the music and the words put together, and then you have the basic idea of here’s what the set is and here’s the premise, and then you go,” Kroncke said. “We have a set, we have the costumes, we have all these things that we work with, but I don’t want the action set. It’s really meant to be for the singers to decide how it’s going to be expressed and how it’s going to be.
“There’s not a lot of action,” Kroncke said. “There’s a lot of thought and reaction to emotion.”