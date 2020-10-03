Ever-rising Los Angeles-based band Mt. Joy returns to Vermont for the first time in two years, performing Thursday at the Higher Ground Drive-In Experience in support of its stellar sophomore album, “Rearrange Us,” released in June
The band’s second album for Dualtone Records, “Rearrange Us” is a follow-up to Mt. Joy’s widely lauded 2018 self-titled debut album, which Billboard called “a major breakthrough” while Rolling Stone dubbed them “your new folk-rock heroes.”
At first a vehicle for singer-songwriter Matt Quinn’s bedroom recordings, Mt. Joy’s swift rise thrust the band — Quinn, guitarist Sam Cooper, bassist Michael Byrnes, drummer Sotiris Eliopoulos and keyboardist Jackie Miclau — onto the national stage with high-profile festival gigs and tours with the likes of The Head and the Heart, Neko Case and The Shins.
For “Rearrange Us,” the Philadelphia-bred band — led by childhood friends Quinn and Cooper — worked with renowned Portland, Oregon-based producer Tucker Martine (My Morning Jacket, The Decemberists, Modest Mouse).
Written during a period of personal struggles and romantic failures for band members, according to press materials, “Rearrange Us” is an assured and captivating set that seals Mt. Joy’s status as one of the most compelling new bands in rock.
“Leading up to us hitting the studio, Sam and I were sharing an apartment together and we just got into this great creative rhythm,” said Quinn about the songwriting process.
“Jackie and the rest of the band would come over and help build a real architecture around these ideas — putting together parts that now feel instrumental to these compositions,” he said, adding, “It felt like a real collective, heartening effort.”
An album about finding ways to work past one’s emotional and mental struggles, “Rearrange Us” finds the band branching out sonically with stunning results. Case in point, album standout “Let Loose” rides a soulful blissed-out groove to great effect, while “My Vibe” melds rootsy stomp with tasty guitar licks.
Other highlights include the beautifully melancholy “Every Holiday,” the urgent yet gorgeously tripped-out “Acrobats” and the soaring “Witness,” the latter of which shines on the strength of Miclau’s potent piano work. And tunes like the steady-rolling title track, the hypnotic “Death,” and the cathartic closer “Strangers” are classic Mt. Joy.
Especially noteworthy is Miclau’s piano work — Exclaim praised her “understated contributions” on the album, calling her “a huge part of what separates Mt. Joy from other indie bands.”
“The journey on ‘Rearrange Us’ might showcase feelings of personal heartbreak,” said Exclaim, “but the uplifting and confident undertones throughout the record result in a renewed sense of optimism.”
