Murder finds its way into the exclusive Orczy Club, an “inner sanctum” for women mystery writers in London. When the most successful female mystery writer of the day drops dead after dinner, the club members try to solve the case themselves — at the risk of their own lives, since obviously the murderer is one of them.
The Valley Players, the Mad River Valley’s community theater, will present “Murder by Membership Only,” Thomas Hischak all-female murder mystery-comedy, March 2-19 at the Valley Players Theater in Waitsfield.
“You’ve got to pay attention,” says Director Ruth Ann Pattee. “Clues drop constantly, and we’re going to have an opportunity for the audience to chime in and see who they think committed some of the crimes at intermission. And then they’ll find out.”
Most of the writers hate the victim, the arrogant Octavia Sturges, the most successful mystery writer of the day, so it is no surprise when she is found dead — poisoned by one of the poisons she was so fond of using in her stories. Should they call Scotland Yard?
How would it look if a roomful of mystery writers had to go to the police to solve a murder that took place under their very noses?
“All of the nine characters have a secret,” Pattee said. “And their secret informs the way they act form the very beginning. It’s just been very interesting to work on discovering just how those secrets caused those characters to interact with each other. We’ve had such great character discussions with this group — to discuss motives and back stories.
“It’s been a lot of fun to have time to delve into these characters,” she said.
A 25-year veteran of the Valley Players, Pattee chose the play.
“It feels to me every time we have auditions for plays, there are always so many women, and they’re all really good,” she said. “And I’m always regretful that we don’t have more roles for women.”
So Pattee decided to look for a play with an all-female cast.
“I just happened to stumble on this one. There are nine roles, but we have double-cast four of them, to include even more ladies on the stage. I just felt like it was time to feature the ladies.
“I was really appreciative of the fact this was a play that I hadn’t heard of,” she said.
Pattee had experience with double casting while teaching at Duxbury’s Harwood Union School, where she directed the fall play there for eight years.
“With flu and COVID going around, it made sense to have understudies, something we’ve never done before at the Valley Players,” she said. “And I really didn’t want to have people who do all the work never perform, so I decided to double cast some of the characters.”
It proved fortuitous when one of the cast members had a conflict with one of the performances.
“So, if I didn’t double-cast, she wouldn’t have been able to participate at all,” Pattee said. “It seemed to be the right thing to do right now. It’s working out great right now.”
Since 1968, Mad River Valley residents have been entertaining their neighbors with amateur theater. They eventually formed the Valley Players and a decade later made their permanent home in the former Odd Fellows Hall in downtown Waitsfield. Things continued pretty seamlessly until the COVID pandemic.
“We’re surviving for sure,” Pattee said. “We’re an all-volunteer organization so we couldn’t apply for COVID relief funds. Thanks to (late president and board member) Mitchell Kontoff, we have a decent nest egg. We were closed for a year but we’re coming back, and we’re coming back strong.
“We’re still alive and kickin’.”
