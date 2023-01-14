The 17th-century Spanish Baroque artist Bartolomé Esteban Murillo (1617-82) carved a place in European art history as being “the painter of beautiful people and of children.”
“Murillo: From Heaven to Earth,” up through Jan. 29 at the Kimbell Art Museum, in Fort Worth, Texas, features 50 paintings organized by concepts of youth and age, compassion, narrative, portraits and modern realism.
Murillo is arguably not as celebrated these days as he was in the past. But he was the most admired of all Spanish painters in his country throughout the 1800s — and also known as one of the greatest European religious painters of his age.
The 1600s was a period of transition in European art, and Murillo was one of the leaders of such transformation in Spain. He innovated both in style and genre. And whether his subject was sacred or secular, he painted convincing human beings with recognizable emotions.
In style, his religious pieces look more inviting and less stern than those of his predecessors. He also simplified traditional subject matter by using local models. His precursors favored dramatic poses and gestures, while Murillo painted stories and lessons in a visual language ordinary people could understand.
That was the time when the Counter-Reformation was in full force, with Church dogma being spread through paintings and other media all over the Roman Catholic world, when Murillo had several religious commissions. Humanizing the divine and sanctifying the quotidian was the very goal of the Catholic Church of the Counter Reformation, and Murillo knew how to do it!
Murillo was a deeply religious man, a member of the Confraternity of the Rosary in Seville, a society dedicated to the worship of the Virgin Mary. True to his style, he depicted her looking like young and pretty Sevillian women. Joseph, baby Jesus and the people around them were also depicted as ordinary inhabitants of his native town.
A few of Murillo’s religious paintings include: “San Diego de Alcala Feeding the Poor” (c. 1646), “The Holy Family” (c. 1650), and “Saint Thomas of Villanueva Healing a Lame Man” (c. 1675). All herald Counter-Reformation dogma: saints, alms giving and healing, among others.
Beside his stylistic innovations Murillo was also a pioneer in genre, being the first artist painting ordinary life in 17th century in his native town.
During the 17th century, Europe saw an extraordinary prosperity wave lead by the Netherlands and its wide global commercial presence. Artists follow money and artists in that country started painting trivial, everyday subjects and selling them in the open marketplace.
Prosperous citizens collected art in significant volumes, and religious art commissioned by the Church was no longer the dominant source of inspiration and income for painters.
Murillo would have seen this type of work in the collections of businessmen resident in Seville. The painter’s depictions of everyday scenes are especially remarkable because they have no real precedent in Spain.
Murillo’s masterpiece, “The Young Beggar” (c. 1650) is the first known example of the artist’s overwhelmingly popular genre paintings featuring the street children of Seville. These artworks became highly prized in Europe in the centuries after his death.
The painter must have been familiar with boys and girls as he was born and raised in a family with 14 brothers and sisters, and he and his wife had 10 children of their own.
“The Young Beggar” depicts a boy with dirty feet, clad in torn patched rags, sitting on the floor in what seems to be an abandoned dwelling. The child is searching for and killing fleas and body lice in his chest. Not surprisingly, as the city was then infested.
There were shrimp and apples on the floor — which was common fare for the poor at the time. Clear sunlight shines through a window on the left, casting light on the boy in the “chiaroscuro” style.
The objective of paintings of beggars was clear: to encourage charity by serving as reminder or warning. However, the pictures were also intended to embellish reality, giving misery a pretty enough face that high-society elites would not feel too uncomfortable looking at and would be able to relate, sympathize and, hopefully, reach out to help.
In summary, possibly more than any other artist, Murillo excelled in creating powerful images able to convey both sides of the human soul: the sacred and the secular, Heaven and Earth.
An informative and lavishly illustrated 190-page catalog, “Murillo: from Heaven to Earth,” accompanies the exhibition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.