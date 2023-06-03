‘At its core, the festival is about providing our entire community the opportunity to share great music together,” states the Flynn on its website page for the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival.

An institution in the Green Mountain State, the festival celebrates its 40th anniversary with a five-day soirée — half the duration of its 10-day run in previous years — that almost entirely features free performances throughout Burlington on June 7-11.

