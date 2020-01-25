The Grammy-winning vocal ensemble Roomful of Teeth and the world-renowned Dublin Guitar Quartet will make their Middlebury debuts in a collaborative concert at Middlebury College’s Mahaney Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30. This performance will be presented with sign language interpretation.
Together they will perform the East Coast premiere of a new, intimate arrangement of Vermont native Nico Muhly’s “How Little You Are.” Originally commissioned in 2015 for three guitar quartets and massed choir, the piece is based on texts written by pioneer women during the 19th century. In addition to this powerful 40-minute work, each ensemble will also perform individual selections. Composer Muhly will offer a pre-concert lecture at 6:15 p.m.
Muhly (b. 1981) is an American composer and collaborator. The recipient of commissions from the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, and St. John’s College, Cambridge among others, he has written more than 100 works for the concert stage, including the opera “Marnie,” which premiered at the English National Opera and was staged by the Metropolitan Opera in fall 2018.
His work for stage and screen includes music for the Broadway revival of “The Glass Menagerie” and scores for films including the Academy Award-winning “The Reader.” Born in Vermont, Muhly studied composition at the Juilliard School before working as an editor and conductor for Philip Glass. He is part of the artist-run record label Bedroom Community, which released his first two albums.
Roomful of Teeth is a Grammy-winning vocal project dedicated to reimagining the expressive potential of the human voice. Through study with masters from vocal traditions the world over, the eight-voice ensemble continually expands its vocabulary of singing techniques and, through an ongoing commissioning process, forges a new repertoire without borders.
Described by The Irish Times as “a quartet with a difference,” the Dublin Guitar Quartet (DGQ) is the first classical guitar ensemble entirely devoted to new music. Since joining forces at the Dublin Conservatory of Music and Drama, DGQ members Brian Bolger, Pat Brunnock, Chien Buggle and Tomas O’Durcain have worked to expand the limited repertoire by commissioning new works and adapting modern masterpieces from outside of the guitar repertoire.
Tickets are $30, $10 for youth; call 802-443-MIDD (6433), or go online to www.middlebury.edu/arts. The Mahaney Arts Center (MAC) is located at 72 Porter Field Road, just off Route 30 south/S. Main Street.
