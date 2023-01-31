UV Baroque

Upper Valley Baroque Artistic Director Filippo Ciabatti

 Photo by Herb Swanson

For a long time, Baroque music on “period” instruments was a specialty for an effete few, but no more — at least in the Vermont-New Hampshire Upper Valley.

This past weekend, the Upper Valley Chamber Orchestra performed its program “The Italian Baroque Concerto,” led by Artistic Director Filippo Ciabatti, to two sold-out audiences at the First Congregational Church in Lebanon, New Hampshire. At Sunday’s concert, the six concertos were expertly performed to an enthusiastic — and at times raucous — audience response.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.