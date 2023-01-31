For a long time, Baroque music on “period” instruments was a specialty for an effete few, but no more — at least in the Vermont-New Hampshire Upper Valley.
This past weekend, the Upper Valley Chamber Orchestra performed its program “The Italian Baroque Concerto,” led by Artistic Director Filippo Ciabatti, to two sold-out audiences at the First Congregational Church in Lebanon, New Hampshire. At Sunday’s concert, the six concertos were expertly performed to an enthusiastic — and at times raucous — audience response.
Emblematic was the closing Concerto Grosso No. 12 in D minor, “La Follia,” for strings by Francesco Geminiani. This concerto, in the usual four movements, employed the ripieno (section leaders) as soloist, but demanded extreme virtuosity from the concertmaster, violinist Susanna Ogata, which she delivered with flair. Virtuosity was also demanded from and delivered by principal second violinist Jesse Irons, principal violist Stephen Goist and principal cellist Matt Zucker. The performance was both brilliant and nuanced.
The high quality of its players is in a large way responsible for the success of the orchestra. Expert period instrument players were recruited from throughout the region, including Boston and New York, and locally to form this 17-piece ensemble.
Perhaps most important was Ciabatti’s conducting. Baroque music like this can be performed very squarely, and still be quite exciting. But Ciabatti brought out the inner lines and nuances giving the performances real depth with a musical intensity that revealed the greatness of this music.
In addition to the strings, the wind soloists were excellent. Flutist Melanie Williams managed a compelling expressiveness in the two slow movements, both largos, of Antonio Vivaldi’s Flute Concerto in G Minor, “La Notte,” while delivering the three fast movements with a joyous brilliance.
A Baroque oboe has a decidedly different sound than its modern counterpart, perhaps a bit wider and darker. David Dickey also managed warmth and clean virtuosity in Giovanni Benedetto Platti’s Oboe Concerto in G minor. Ogata employed the same expertise and virtuosity she did in the Violin Concerto in E minor by Girolamo Nicolò Laurenti as she did in the Geminiani.
Vivaldi’s Concerto in D Major, “La Pastorella,” actually a delightful chamber concerto, employed Ogata, Williams, Dickey, bassoonist Clay Zeller-Townson, cellist Matt Zucker and harpsichordist John McKean. The concert opened with Arcangelo Corelli’s brilliant Concerto Grosso, Op. 6, No. 2, which introduced the orchestra’s excellent ripieno.
Our region is indeed fortunate to enjoy an authentic Baroque period instrument ensemble of this caliber of our own. That abundance of riches will double in April when the Upper Valley Chamber Choir and Orchestra, conducted by Ciabatti, will perform Monteverdi’s 1610 Vespro della Vergine, one of music’s greatest masterpieces, in Hanover, New Hampshire, and Randolph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.