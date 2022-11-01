VSO Review

VSO music director candidate James Burton

 Photo by Robert Torres

The Vermont Symphony Orchestra took something of a turn in its audition process during the weekend when a large part of James Burton’s audition program was choral music and included the VSO Chorus. Friday’s performance at The Flynn included an exhilarating world premiere and a luscious Romantic work, both with the chorus, along with in intriguing performance of an intimate contemporary piece for strings, and a reassuring performance of a Romantic masterwork.

(The program was repeated Sunday afternoon at Rutland’s Paramount Theatre.)

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.