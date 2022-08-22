The Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival closed its 30th season Saturday with a performance that illustrated why this is one of the best chamber music festivals in Vermont. All but one of the five players have been regulars at the summer music making at Randolph’s Chandler Center for the Arts for many years. And what made their performance Saturday of two French masterpieces and an intriguing Polish 20th century work made so compelling — and irresistible — was that they were loving it.
The major work on the program was César Franck’s Piano Quintet, a grand work that exploits the sound of the instruments. There is also something unique about how the French write for piano and strings, where the piano moves from one of the ensemble to concerto-like soloist and back as it does here. The result is an ever-changing sound palette that creates luscious drama.
Pianist Mika Sasaki, a newcomer to the festival this year, joined violinists Arturo Delmoni and Michael Roth, violist Katarzyna Bryla-Weiss and cellist Peter Sanders in a cohesive and rich performance. Clarity and comfortable virtuosity marked the opening and closing allegros, with Sasaki’s sparkling sound complementing or cutting through the expressive and controlled passion of the strings. That contrasted the tenderness of the slow movement, a poetic lento. It was a grand performance.
In 1993, Sanders, who had spent many summers in Randolph, brought a bunch of his colleagues in the New York City Ballet Orchestra to play chamber music together summers at Chandler. The personnel for this particular have been regulars for many years. Delmoni, the de facto leader of the ensemble, one of the finest virtuoso violinists in the country, has an overt expressiveness that always seems just right. Sanders, over the years, has developed a strong musical personality, that complements Delmoni’s.
Bryla-Weiss has the same expressiveness as Delmoni, with great warmth. (After this performance, she left to take a position with the San Francisco Symphony, but promises to return for the festival next summer.) Roth too has real expressiveness and shows his versatility by performing on both violin and viola. Sasaki, the newcomer, managed to hold her own, in fact, embraced the musicality of her new colleagues.
Sasaki had the pivotal role in Gabriel Fauré’s Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor, Op. 15, a lighter work than the Franck. Delmoni, Roth on viola, and Sanders restrained their passion, just barely, so that Sasaki could deliver the poetry, particularly in the slow movement, Adagio. This mix of colors and poetry resulted in sound of French grandeur.
In real contrast, Bryla-Weiss and Sanders joined in Witold Lutoslawski’s fascinating 1926 Bucolics for Viola and Cello. These little gems range from song-like to dance-like to a lament to the final drive, but they all incorporated that familiar knotty 20th century harmonic language and rhythm that gave them their spicy character. These fine players, comfortable in that language, delivered them as musical storytelling.
The key to the success of the Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival’s longevity is instrumentalists who love playing together — and that we get to listen.
