CKW Trio Review

The Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio — cellist Paul Watkins, violinist Soovin Kim and pianist Gloria Chien — made its Vermont debut over the weekend, performing two pairs of Beethoven trios, at the University of Vermont Recital Hall.

 Courtesy Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival

What happens when you bring together three of the country’s stellar chamber musicians and an audience of passionate chamber music lovers? Exactly what happened Friday evening when the Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio made its Vermont duo playing two Beethoven trios at the UVM Recital Hall in Burlington — the audience exploded with its unreserved approval! (The trio played two more Beethoven trios Sunday afternoon, but I was unable to attend.)

Chien and Kim, wife and husband, are well-known to locals as artistic directors of the popular Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival, and the Plattsburgh-bred Kim began his music career with the Vermont Youth Orchestra. The Welsh Watkins, a newcomer to Vermont, has also had a distinguished career, most recently with the renowned Emerson Quartet beginning in 2013 and ending next year when the group disbands. (Watkins is also the son-in-law of violinist and retiring artistic director of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra Jaime Laredo.)

