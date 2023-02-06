VSO Review

Andrew Crust

 Courtesy Vermont Symphony Orchestra

The Vermont Symphony Orchestra completed its series of music director audition concerts with something of a splash. Andrew Crust, the seventh and final candidate, led the VSO in some pretty spectacular music making Saturday at The Flynn in Burlington.

For more than a couple years now — due a COVID pandemic hiatus — the VSO has been engaged in a search to replace the legendary Jaime Laredo, who is stepping down after 20 years at the orchestra’s helm. (Laredo will conduct the season’s final concert on May 6.) An announcement as to his replacement is expected in about a month.

