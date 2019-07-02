CHITTENDEN — The gods were with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra as it began its Summer Festival tour, “Strike Up the Orchestra!” with perfect weather Monday, commencing its seven-concert statewide tour. Some 800 fans filled the lawn at Mountain Top Inn, as they picnicked and soaked up a delightful well-played seasonal program by the VSO.
Before the evening was over, there were the usual spectacular fireworks — and an unexpected visit by huge dinosaurs.
However, preceding the concert, the VSO announced the initiation of the Young Endowment for Rutland in honor of retiring VSO board chairwoman Victoria Young of Proctor. Unbeknown to Young until this evening, more than $500,000 has been raised in her name to bring the VSO, through education and other programs, to Rutland County.
Guest conductor Sharon Lavery, music director of the Downey Symphony Orchestra (south of Los Angeles) since 2007, created a program celebrating American music that avoided “holiday schlock” yet was familiar enough to keep her audience enthused. She opened the program — after “the Star Spangled Banner,” of course — with a composer who has perhaps usurped Aaron Copland’s place as the emblem of this country’s music.
The title, Overture “Candide,” may not be familiar to all, but Leonard Bernstein’s musical summation of Americana certainly is. Nobody combined this country’s unique flavor with the European art form better, and Lavery and the VSO articulated this spicy confection with spirit and joy.
Likely the biggest audience pleaser offered a somewhat different American flavor, that of the big band era. Artie Shaw’s jazzy clarinet concerto, first heard on the 1940 Fred Astaire film “Second Chorus,” was flashy, fun and richly rewarding. VSO principal clarinetist Kelli O’Connor delivered the work’s virtuosity in real jazz still. While not familiar, the audience erupted with enthusiasm.
The VSO Summer Tour has long utilized an excellent clamshell-like tent that houses a stage for the orchestra and the lighting; the audience sits outdoors on the various lawns in front. (There are rain locations when necessary.) New this year is a sound system that makes the orchestra sound nearly as real as when heard without. What a difference!
Familiarity seemed to mean a lot to Monday’s audience, so the film scores were a big hit. Despite no response to the composer’s name, the Turkish-American Pinar Topak, “Open World” from her score to “Captain Marvel” elicited an immediate audible response.
Of course, John Williams was familiar to just about everyone, as was his well-played music to “Superman Returns,” “Jurassic Park” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” Interestingly, Scott Joplin’s ragtime music from “The Sting” seemed less familiar. It may have been that the performance was a bit reserved, or that the film harkens from way back to 1973.
Still, age didn’t get in the way to people perking up for the VSO’s spirited performance of “Hoedown” from Copland’s ballet “Rodeo.” And there was a noticeable response to parts of the selections from George Gershwin’s opera “Porgy and Bess” (arranged for orchestra by Robert Russell Bennett).
Lavery and the 51 members of the VSO were in fine fettle. Despite the limited rehearsal time, the orchestra was not only quite precise, but truly invested in the music. Lavery showed a real understanding of what makes this music work, and delivered it to the audience.
More familiarity closed the concert — the ubiquitous selections from Tchaikovsy’s “1812 Overture” and Sousa marches — with spectacular fireworks exploding overhead. And the dinosaurs? You’ll need to attend one of the performances to find out about them.
