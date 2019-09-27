CASTLETON – Nearly a constellation of stars has joined Jaime Laredo’s final VSO Made in Vermont statewide tour as music director of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra. Thursday’s opening concert at Castleton University, the first of six around the state, presented an evening of effervescent music making – with just the right touch of seriousness.
Perhaps the brightest star was heard in the major work of the program. Ifetayo Ali, who just turned 17, gave an inspired performance of Franz Joseph Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 1 in C Major that belied her youth. For the opening Moderato, she delivered Haydn’s virtuosity and his lyricism with a knowing through-line that was nuanced and warmly expressive. The slow movement, Adagio, proved irresistibly tender, while the final Allegro was crisp and virtuosic. It was a beautiful and compelling performance by an up and coming midwesterner.
Laredo led the 27 musicians of the VSO chamber orchestra that led as well as it accompanied. They delivered both the ebullience of the work and its elegant Classicism.
Two stars, in addition to the orchestra, were responsible for “The Greatest Night,” a short film by Jeremy Lee MacKenzie with a score commissioned by the VSO from Vermont composer Matthew Evan Taylor. This is the third film score commissioned by the orchestra in partnership with the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival.
In the 20 minutes of “The Greatest Night,” MacKenzie relates his intriguing and touching story of becoming a filmmaker, beginning with is time in a Kentucky prison on drug charges. Taylor’s attractive score is largely a quiet tonal tapestry that supports the film’s action, adding gravitas. Towards the end it builds more strikingly to heroic finale.
The VSO celebrated one of its own when principal flutist Melissa Mielens was heard in a brilliant performance of the 1783 Flute Concerto No. 2 in D Major by French composer François Devienne. While not the Classical masterpiece of the Haydn, this charming three-movement piece demanded real virtuosity – and Mielens delivered. With a supple singing tone, she delivered the lyricism and highly articulated virtuosity expressively.
The strings starred in the opening work, Béla Bartók’s colorful 1915 Romanian Folk Dances. Laredo and his players lavished the spice with flair. Violinist Woonkuo Soon, the VSO’s associate concertmaster, was responsible for the excellent solos.
Still, the real star was Laredo. Although a warm and self-effacing man, and authentically humble, his gentle spirit and musical depth permeate any performance his is part of, whether as conductor. After 20 years, Laredo is stepping down at the end of the 2010-21 season. (He only led the Made in Vermont tour every other year; next season’s will be with a guest conductor.)
Vermonters have had the joy of one of the world’s greatest musicians at the helm of their Vermont Symphony Orchestra.
