Upper Valley Baroque culminated its first season with a fine performance, youthful and exuberant, of one of the supreme works in Western music, Johann Sebastian Bach’s Mass in B Minor, BWV 232, Sunday at the Lebanon (N.H.) Opera House. Artistic Director Filippo Ciabatti led the vocal soloists, 26-voice choir and 30-piece “period instrument” orchestra in an “authentic” Baroque-style spirited performance that proved deeply moving.
The youthful Cibiatti’s approach was crisp and light as opposed to the grandeur of earlier times, that is, until the end. Still, his deep understanding of the music gave the performance a joyful, sometimes driving power.
The professional choir managed the speed deftly while maintaining a balanced and blended sound. Unfortunately, the singers were behind the orchestra, recessed at the back of the stage, resulting in a somewhat muted sound. Still, the diction and beautiful sound prevailed.
Led by concertmaster Dana Maiben, the orchestra was largely excellent. Comprised of area professionals and invited players from the region, they were most able on the period instruments, many of whom also perform on “modern” instruments. The string instruments generally have shorter fingerboards, flatter bridges and use strings of made of gut; the bows are shaped slightly differently and lighter, allowing lighter and faster playing. The woodwinds are made of wood with few if any valves. The brass lack valves.
The vocal soloists were quite fine. Soprano Mary Bonhag was joined first by mezzo-soprano soprano Emily Donato in the warmly lyrical Christe eleison.
Bonhag was surprisingly featured in the Laudamus te which is most often performed by a mezzo. But, as the concert was likely performed using Baroque pitch (A=415Hz) as opposed to regular concert pitch (A=440 Hz), a semitone lower, the aria was placed in Bonhag’s range. She and violinist Maiben played — or “sang” — the Laudamus te as a lyrical duet, one of the highlights of the Mass.
Bonhag was joined somewhat uncomfortably by tenor Eric Carey, with flutist Melanie Williams, in the lightly dancing Domine Deus. Carey, this time sensitively expressive, and Williams paired in the splendid duo, the Benedictus. With a fine tone and deep musicality, Williams was the best Baroque flutist I have ever heard.
Mezzo-soprano Emily Donato sang with a rich warmth, but nowhere more so than the Laudamus te. The dark-voiced bass Chris Talbot sang across from Nathan Udell on the natural horn, in the Tuba mirum, while bass Junhan Choi was joined by the woodwinds in the lyrical “Et in Spiritum Sanctum.”
Interestingly, Ciabatti slowed the down for the penultimate number, the Agnus dei, and the chorus Dona nobis pacem closed the work with a dignified gravitas. It was a well-played and joyful performance. (It will be interesting to hear how Cibiatta conducts the work 10 years from now.)
Upper Valley Baroque and Ciabatti are planning for a 2022-23 season. It’s certainly worth looking forward to.
