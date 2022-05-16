Although Benjamin Britten is considered one of Britain’s — although sometimes forgotten — great composers, a Rutland audience was reminded Sunday when Grace Church presented his gorgeous 1943 Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings, Op. 31. The audience wasn’t merely receptive, it was enthralled.
Also on the program were works by Franz Schubert and Alastair Stout, Grace Church’s minister of music.
Britten’s Serenade opened with the brilliant, even raw Prologue by the solo (French) horn, and closes off stage with the same notes — with a very different effect — off stage. Between, the tenor sang six poems from an anonymous 15th century source to Alfred, Lord Tennyson in the 19th century, accompanied by the horn and a string orchestra. The horn Epilogue resonated hauntingly through the church as the closing bookend with its sense of finality.
What made Sunday’s performance memorable were virtuosic and deeply musical performances all around. Ryan Mangan, a Rutland resident and Hartt School graduate, managed his light tenor sensitively and expressively so that his performance was riveting throughout. Not only did he deliver the music beautifully, he imbued every word with meaning for an irresistible dramatic effect.
Ron Wold of Randolph is one fine horn player. From the expressiveness of the Prologue (and Epilogue) to the sheer virtuosity of “Hymn to Diana,” Wold not only played brilliantly, he complemented Mangan. Stout led the ensemble of 14 excellent strings (Stefanie Taylor, concertmaster), that played its own — sometimes very difficult — part beautifully. This was magnificent music making.
Stout was clearly thinking of the Britten Serenade when he wrote his Three Burns Songs for chorus, horn and strings. Not that they were in any way copies, but the opening “My Love Is Like a Red, Red Rose” shared some of Britten’s rich harmonic language and expressiveness. “The Wintry West” was lyrical and had an inviting folky flavor. And “The Fall of the Leaf” took on a darker flavor, and it was gorgeous.
Stout used the horn as a lyrical partner, while strings’ role offered flowing accents and was — unfortunately — more in the background. The composer led the Sanctuary Choir, Wold and the strings for a heart-warming experience.
Interestingly the best-known work on the program, Schubert’s “Auf Dem Strom,” for Voice, Horn and Piano, Op. 119, was the least successful. That’s not to say it wasn’t good, just not free. Mangan sang beautifully, yet didn’t have the words of Ludwig Restab’s poem “On the River” in his heart. One wished more presence from Stout on piano, but Wold was just where he ought to be. It was beautiful, just not what it could.
Stout mentioned that he would like to see Grace Church become a music center in Vermont. With concerts of this high level, there’s little doubt is could happen. Bring it on!
