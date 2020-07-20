MANCHESTER – Taconic Music focused on chamber music’s most revered form — the string quartet — at the second of Taconic Music’s Summer Series at Burr and Burton Academy’s Summer Series, Saturday at Burr and Burton Academy’s Riley Center for the Arts. Featured was The Indianapolis Quartet, of which Taconic Co-Artistic Director Joana Genova is second violinist.
Taconic Music is presenting Vermont’s first indoor concerts since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Saturday’s performance ended up with an abbreviated audience, due to a COVID-19 scare in the Manchester area, however it was also live-streamed. Following all the state’s protocols, audiences are limited to 50 (reservations required), but when there was a report of possibly 59 coronavirus cases in the area, the size was limited to 15. As it seems to have been a false alarm, Taconic is back to inviting an audience of 50.
Robert Schumann’s Piano Quintet in E-flat Major, Op. 44, one of the major masterpieces of the repertoire, is a truly virtuosic work for piano and string quartet. It’s not quite a piano concerto, rather a rich collaboration between piano and strings.
Saturday’s performance enjoyed a particularly intimate quality. Pianist Drew Peterson, a regular collaborator with the quartet, played with a beautiful lyricism and an unheralded virtuosity, yet his crystalline lines sang with clarity over the strings and his quietly powerful punctuation propelled the forward motion. And his interplay with the strings was particularly nuanced and inviting.
The Indianapolis Quartet — violinists Zachary DePue and Genova, violist Michael Strauss and cellist Austin Hutington — played with expertise and passion. Their brilliance and effective solo work connected with Peterson for a cohesive and exciting performance.
The opening work, Ludwig van Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 11 in F minor, Op. 77, “Serioso,” one of the Middle Quartets, placed a spotlight on the quartet. Like most American string quartets, its members play as equals, unlike the first violin-dominated European model. All are excellent players who seemed very attuned to each other.
The four delivered the often unbridled passion. Conversely, the slow movement – Allegretto ma non troppo – was beautifully introverted and nuanced. Their Scherzo mixed drive and elegant tenderness, while the final movement, beginning with a reverential Larghetto espressivo, moved into the flight Allegro agitato, which was quite exciting.
The Indianapolis Quartet is young, founded in 2016, but it certainly is one to watch.
