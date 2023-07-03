Saturday’s faculty concert at the Killington Music Festival proved as good as any Vermont has to offer and that’s saying something. It was the second in the 41st season of the the summer chamber music school for high school and college-age instrumentalists striving for a career. Two faculty recitals remain, at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, July 8 and 15, at the Pico Mountain Lodge in Killington.
The most spectacular success was the major work on Saturday’s program. Robert Schumann’s Piano Quintet in E-flat Major, Op. 44 is one of the major works in the repertoire was delivered with virtuosity, sensitivity and musical power by pianist Simon Graichy, violinists Daniel Andai (the festival’s artistic director) and John Vaida, violist Amadi Azikiwe and cellist Thor Sigurdson.
The opening Allegro brilliante was just that, brilliant; the second, In modo d’una marcia: Un poco largamente, the slow movement, delivered the somber lyrical beauty of the funeral march. The quick and fiery Scherzo: Molto vivace was virtuosic and exciting; and the final Allegro ma non troppo proved lyrical and grand.
The dramatic quintet demanded real virtuosity from each player and they delivered. Graichy played the concerto-like piano part with clarity and flair, blending when called for and emerging above the others when asked. The strings soloed and blended to create beautiful sounds as well as the ultimate passion. Saturday’s performance celebrated Schumann’s lyricism and achieved real grandeur.
A highlight of a very different type was Nino Rota’s brilliant Trio for Flute, Violin and Piano. Better know for his score for “The Godfather” and Fellini films, Rota wrote in a spicy style that is both accessible and employs knotty 20th century harmonic and rhythmic language. Flutist Francesca Arnone, violinist Vaida and pianist Elena Lyalani delivered its charm and brilliance in their compelling performance.
The program opened with a charming yet somewhat lackluster performance of Mozart’s “Kegelstatt” Trio in E-flat Major, K. 498, for clarinet, viola piano. Violinist Arik Braude (playing the clarinet part, which is often done), violist Sophie Arbuckle and pianist Lyalina all played well, but didn’t give this masterpiece its due. Mozart’s music isn’t pretty, it’s deeply beautiful.
Showcasing the Killington Music Festival faculty’s teaching will be two Young Artist concerts at Rutland Free Library at noon Wednesdays, July 12 and 19. They’re free.