BMC Review

William Langlie-Miletich on double bass and soprano Lucy Fitz Gibbon performed works by György Kurtág and Amy Beth Kirsten at Sunday’s Musicians from Marlboro concert at the Brattleboro Music Center. There was also music for strings by Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Paul Wiancko.

 Courtesy Marlboro Music

Musicians from Marlboro, the touring arm of the revered summer festival, is taking on ever-more challenging repertoire, and Saturday’s performance at the Brattleboro Music Center, went a long way in illustrating that. Six expert young Marlboro alumni performed music from Beethoven to Paul Wiancko with skill and understanding.

Perhaps the most interesting and best performed was György Kurtág’s “Einiege Sätze aus den Sudelbüchern Christoph Lichtenbergs (A Few Sentences from the Notebooks of Christoph Lichtenberg 1742-1799),” Opus 37a (1996/99), for soprano and double bass. Lucy Fitz Gibbon and William Langlie-Miletich delivered these 22 tiny gems, each a minute or two in length, as an equal conversation shared between the two musicians. (At one point, Fitz Gibbon added her fingers to Langlie- Langlie-Miletich’s on his bass.)

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.