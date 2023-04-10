Musicians from Marlboro, the touring arm of the revered summer festival, is taking on ever-more challenging repertoire, and Saturday’s performance at the Brattleboro Music Center, went a long way in illustrating that. Six expert young Marlboro alumni performed music from Beethoven to Paul Wiancko with skill and understanding.
Perhaps the most interesting and best performed was György Kurtág’s “Einiege Sätze aus den Sudelbüchern Christoph Lichtenbergs (A Few Sentences from the Notebooks of Christoph Lichtenberg 1742-1799),” Opus 37a (1996/99), for soprano and double bass. Lucy Fitz Gibbon and William Langlie-Miletich delivered these 22 tiny gems, each a minute or two in length, as an equal conversation shared between the two musicians. (At one point, Fitz Gibbon added her fingers to Langlie- Langlie-Miletich’s on his bass.)
Fitz Gibbon expertly used her warm pliable soprano to express ideas from wit to piety expressively and convincingly while Langlie-Miletich responded in kind, employing the many colors of his instrument with finesse, not a word usually associated with his instrument. Their musical chat went a long way in delivering this fascinating music compellingly. (The two were also heard in Amy Beth Kirsten’s somewhat austere 2012 “yes I said yes I will Yes” (sic), from James Joyce’s “Ulysses.”)
Expert playing marked the performance of two movements from Four Pieces, Op. 81 by Felix Mendelssohn. The quartet, violinists Lun Li and Alexi Kenney, violist Hélène Clément and cellist Yi Qun Xu, delivered the Theme and Variations in E Major and the Scherzo in A minor, both filled with the composer’s typical drive interspersed with moments of sensitivity, with skill and expressiveness. Li was particularly fine in the leading part. (The same four credibly delivered Paul Wiancko’s rambling 2020 “Benki’s Standing Death.”)
Kenney took over the first violin part and Tanner Menees joined the ensemble for Beethoven’s seldom-heard String Quintet in C Major, Op. 29. While not the masterpiece of the quartets, it proved most enjoyable in the hands of these fine players. While Kenney had moments of iffy intonation in the faster movements, his sensitive performing in the leading role of the Adagio molto espressivo was particularly beautiful.
Each year, several groups of Marlboro musicians tour the country, often beginning at the Brattleboro Music Center, sharing the bounty of Vermont’s Marlboro Music Festival.
